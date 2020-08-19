Moody's assigns Aa2 to Vancouver, WA's LT 2020 GO bonds; affirms outstanding ratings

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Vancouver, WA's $6.7 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020. Moody's also affirms the outstanding Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) equivalent issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings for the city affecting approximately $45.6 million outstanding and the Aa2 rating on the city's Downtown Redevelopment Authority's (DRA) $40.4 million 2013 Project Revenue Refunding Revenue Bonds (City Debt Service Guarantee). Moody's also affirms its A3 rating on $15.6 million of the DRA's Sales and Lodging Tax Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2013.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT-equivalent issuer rating reflects the city's large tax base and economy, average wealth measures, strong financial position despite modest reliance on economically sensitive revenues, and manageable debt and pension burdens.

The Aa2 new sale and outstanding GOLT ratings reflect the general credit characteristics of the city, as well as the strong legal pledge for these types of obligations in Washington, which carry the full faith and credit and all available revenue pledges of the city and are not subject to appropriation. We generally rate limited general obligations equivalent to a local government's GOULT or Issuer rating in Washington.

The Aa2 rating of the Downtown Redevelopment Authority's Conference Center Project Refunding Revenue Bonds (City Debt Service Guaranty), Series 2013 reflects the limited tax general obligation pledge by the city to cover any debt service shortfalls from net DRA project revenues.

The A3 rating on the DRA's Sales and Lodging Tax bonds, Series 2013 reflects the city and county's sizable and relatively stable economic base, and an overall satisfactory legal structure including a monthly set-aside of gross revenues until debt service and supplemental reserve funds are filled. The rating also incorporates the mixed strength of pledged revenues that has experienced only modest declines through the coronavirus pandemic, with a narrow lodging tax complementing broad city and county sales taxes.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Vancouver's strong liquidity and reserves positions it well to absorb the impacts of the outbreak. While the city's DRA has one series of debt secured solely by more economically sensitive sales and lodging taxes we believe debt service coverage on these bonds will remain adequate given adequate recent revenue performance and we do not see an immediate material credit risk. The longer-term impacts will become clearer as the outbreak continues and if our view of the credit impact changes will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening of local residents' wealth and income profile

- Continued tax base expansion

- Multi-year improvement of debt service and MADs coverage (Sales and Lodging Tax bonds)

- Sustained growth of pledged revenues (Sales and Lodging Tax bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Structurally imbalanced operations driving an erosion of reserves or liquidity

- Meaningful financial support of outstanding DRA bonds

- Sharp tax base contraction

- Weakened debt service coverage ratios (Sales and Lodging Tax bonds)

- Increased revenue volatility and declines (Sales and Lodging Tax bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation limited tax bonds are secured by the city's full faith, credit, and resources and pledge to levy taxes annually within the constitutional and statutory tax limitation provided by law without a vote of the people.

The DRA's Conference Center Project Refunding Revenue Bonds (City Debt Service Guaranty), Series 2013 are considered limited tax general obligations of the city given Vancouver's obligation to cover any debt service shortfalls from net DRA project revenues.

The Vancouver DRA Sales and Lodging Tax Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2013 are secured by a City of Vancouver PFD 0.033% sales and use tax, a Clark County Public Facilities District PFD 0.033% sales and use tax, and a City of Vancouver 2% lodging tax.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the current issuance will refund a portion of the city's 2010 GO bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The City of Vancouver is 160 miles south of Seattle (Aaa stable) and 15 miles north of Portland, OR (Aaa stable). The city's 2020 population was roughly 190,000, up from 143,560 in 2000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in Juy 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

