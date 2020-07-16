Moody's assigns Aa2 to Vermont Municipal Bond Bank's 2020 Series 2 Bonds; stable outlook

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank's (Vermont Bond Bank, the bank) $15 million 2020 Series 2 Bonds (Local Investment Bonds). We maintain the Aa2 rating on the bank's outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the satisfactory credit quality of the participating borrowers that is further enhanced by the Vermont State Aid Intercept Program (Aa2 stable). The rating also incorporates the very large and diverse pool of program participants, the bank's strong legal covenants and debt structure, and an experienced management team.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Vermont Municipal Bond bank changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank continues to manage operations and improve monitoring, and the pool's large size will remain diverse. The outlook also incorporates the adequate reserves that are available to cure potential defaults or delayed participant payments, if necessary. Additionally, we believe that the number of participants who currently receive enhanced ratings based on the state's pre-default intercept program will remain stable over the medium term, thus ensuring no material change in pool credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Improved credit quality of the borrower pool

-Increase in state aid to borrow pool

-Substantially higher unrestricted reserve levels

-Upgrade to state intercept program

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Further deterioration of the credit quality of the pool participants

-Decline or delays in state aid for borrower pool

-Material reduction in reserve levels

-Downgrade of state intercept program

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a general obligation of the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank, and the full faith and credit pledge of the bank is pledged for the payment of debt service on their municipal bonds. Additionally, the State provides a moral obligation to replenish the reserve fund if there is a draw on the reserve that reduces the amount below the required debt service reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bond proceeds will be loaned to local governments for various municipal facilities and infrastructure. Twenty-five unique borrowers include municipalities and school districts.

PROFILE

The Vermont Bond Bank was created in 1969 and is authorized to issue bonds in order to provide loans to local governments. The bond bank will have approximately $597 million in outstanding loans and since its inception has provided over $2.5 billion in loans for local infrastructure throughout Vermont. Approximately 98% of the loans are secured by a general obligation of the municipality, school district, or special district receiving the loans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. An additional methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

