Moody's assigns Aa2 to Washoe County, NV's Series 2022 GOLT refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Washoe County, Nevada's General Obligation (Limited Tax) Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and General Obligation (Limited Tax) Consolidated Tax Refunding Bonds (Additionally Secured by Pledged Revenues), Series 2022B in the expected par amounts of $14.1 million and $10.7 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the county's $173 million outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds and the Aa2 issuer rating. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's large tax base that is the regional economic hub in northern Nevada with solid prospects for long-term growth and improving economic diversification. The county has ample finances that will remain a credit strength given the rebound of consolidated tax revenues coupled with solid expenditure adjustments and strong fiscal stewardship. These strengths position the county favorably to weather the ongoing economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and projected reserve spend down for property tax settlements in fiscal 2022. The rating also reflects the county's elevated pension liability and manageable debt and fixed cost burdens.

The absence of a rating distinction between the county's issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Nevada, which Moody's rates at the same level as the issuer ratings of local governments in the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will benefit from ongoing tax base growth and economic diversification and that its financial position will remain sound, supported by a strong management team, stability of state funding and the availability of COVID related federal funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued and sustained diversification of the county's economy

- Sustained improvement in the county's financial profile including fund balance and cash

- Reduction in the pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained economic contraction leading to deterioration of the county's tax base and resident wealth and incomes

- Material depletion of fund balance and liquidity beyond expectations

- Significant increase in debt and pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit pledge of the county, subject to Nevada's constitutional and statutory limitations on overlapping levy rates for ad valorem taxes. The Series 2022B bonds are additionally secured by a 15% pledge of the county's consolidated tax revenue.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to refinance the outstanding Series 2012A and Series 2019 bonds. Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds will be used to refinance the Series 2012B bonds. Both refunding issuances will result in debt service savings with no extension of maturities.

PROFILE

Washoe County is located in northwestern Nevada (Aa1 stable) and includes the City of Reno (A1 stable). The county is the second largest economic center in the state and serves a population of more than 479,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vivian Lee

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

