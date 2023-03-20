Moody's assigns Aa2 to Waukesha, WI's GOs and sewer revenue bonds; assigns MIG 1 to NANs

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Waukesha, WI's General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2023B with an expected par amount of about $22.9 million and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, Series 2023C with an expected par amount of about $3.9 million. Concurrently, we assign a MIG 1 rating to the city's Note Anticipation Notes, Series 2023A with an expected par amount of $4.8 million. We maintain the city's Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and Aa2 rating on the outstanding sewer revenue debt. Following the sale, the city will have about $253 million in GOULT debt outstanding and the sewer enterprise will have about $214 million in sewer revenue bonds outstanding.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908046018 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong financial position bolstered by significant liquidity in the business-type funds and growing tax base that supports solid resident incomes. Long-term leverage and fixed costs are elevated because of rapid debt repayment and annual capital borrowing.

The Aa2 rating assigned to the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating based on the city's full faith and credit pledge and availability of an unlimited property tax for debt service.

The Aa2 sewer revenue rating reflects the system's exceptionally strong liquidity and healthy debt service coverage, supported by local rate setting authority and consistent rate increases. The system's leverage is high, and the service area is moderately sized. Legal provisions, including the additional bonds test and rate covenant, are sound.

The MIG 1 rating on the Note Anticipation Notes (NANs) incorporates underlying credit characteristics reflected in the city's long-term general obligation rating, strong liquidity and satisfactory management of take-out refinancing risks with a history of market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further improvement of economic indicators to levels in line with higher rated peers (issuer and GOULT)

- Reduced leverage and fixed costs (issuer and GOULT) - Substantial expansion of the customer base (sewer revenue) - Material decline in system leverage (sewer revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of reserves or liquidity (issuer, GOULT and sewer revenue)

- Growth in leverage and fixed costs (issuer and GOULT) - Weakened debt service coverage (sewer revenue) - Downgrade of the city's issuer rating to A2 or below (NANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOULT bonds are supported by an unlimited ad valorem property tax and are backed by its full faith and credit.

Debt service on the sewer system's revenue debt is payable from a senior lien on the net revenues of the sewer utility. Legal provisions include a 1.25x rate covenant, an additional bonds test of 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage and a debt service reserve fund equal to the lesser of MADS, 125% average annual debt service, or 10% of the face value of outstanding bonds.

The NANs are backed by the city's pledge to issue general obligation debt prior to maturity. The NANs mature on July 1, 2024 and the city plans to issue long term debt to refinance them before maturity.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A NANs will finance sewer projects within the city.

The Series 2023B notes will finance capital projects in the city's Community Improvement Program.

The Series 2023C bonds will current refund the Series 2022C NANs.

PROFILE

The City of Waukesha is located 15 miles west of the city of Milwaukee (A3 negative) and serves as the seat for Waukesha County (Aaa stable). The city encompasses about 18 square miles and provides comprehensive municipal services, including public safety, public works and a municipal transit system, to more than 72,000 residents.

The sewer system is owned and operated by the city and serves about 29 square miles in the city and in portions of the Town of Waukesha, the City of Pewaukee (Aa1) and the Village of Wales.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

