Moody's assigns Aa2 to Wichita, KS's GO Bonds and MIG 1 to GO Temp. Notes; stable outlook

New York, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the City of Wichita, KS's $10.4 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 827, $12.2 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 829, and $18.6 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 830. Concurrently Moody's has assigned MIG 1 ratings to the city's $2.9 million Taxable General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 307 and $128.1 million General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 310. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) long-term debt and a MIG 1 rating on the outstanding general obligation temporary notes. The city's outstanding long-term GO debt will total $542.3 million post-sale and its outstanding short-term GO debt will total $158.9 million post-sale. The long-term ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the sizeable tax base and importance as the regional economic center of south-central Kansas (Aa2 stable) along with stable reserves at sound levels. The rating further incorporates the city's below-average resident income and wealth, and elevated leverage and fixed costs.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the strong underlying long-term credit quality of the city reflected in its Aa2 GOULT rating. The rating also incorporates the city's history of market access as well as significant governmental liquidity to retire the notes in the event of market disruption.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook reflects the expectation that the city's economic profile will remain stable given recovery in the aerospace industry and continued diversification. Further, the financial position will remain sound due to its prudent financial management, though leverage and fixed costs will remain elevated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in leverage and fixed costs

- Significant increase in operating reserves - Material diversification of the economy and improved income and wealth - Not applicable (short-term)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in the debt burden or fixed costs

- Material decline in operating reserves or significant volatility in non-levy revenues supporting debt service - Sustained trend of tax base contraction or weakened economy - Downgrade of the city's GOULT rating to A3 or lower (short-term)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the city payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city. The Series 829 Bonds are also payable in part from incremental property tax revenues derived in certain tax increment financing districts within the city and in part from special assessments levied upon property benefitting from certain internal improvements financed by the Series 829 bonds. The Series 830 Bonds are also payable from special assessments levied upon property benefitting from certain internal improvements financed by the Series 830 bonds.

The notes are general obligations of the city payable as to both principal and interest, in part from special assessments, tax increment revenues, community improvements district revenues or from the proceeds of general obligation bonds of the city, and if not so paid, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the three series of bonds will finance various city-wide capital improvements and retire previously issued temporary notes. The proceeds of the two series of notes will provide temporary financing for various city-wide capital improvements.

PROFILE

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas and is the county seat of Sedgwick County (Aaa stable). The city lies approximately 196 miles southwest of Kansas City (Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS; A1 stable). The regional economy is somewhat concentrated in manufacturing, namely in the aerospace sector, and is home to Wichita State University (Aa3 stable) and McConnell Air Force Base. The population is approximately 390,600.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the short term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

