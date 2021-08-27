Moody's assigns Aa2 to Wichita, KS's GOULT bonds and MIG 1 to GO Temp Notes; outlook stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the city of Wichita, KS's $31.8 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 828. Concurrently, we have assigned a MIG 1 to the $6.5 million Taxable General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 305 and $136.7 million General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 306. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds (GOULT) and a MIG 1 on outstanding general obligation temporary notes. Post-sale, the city's general obligation long term debt will total $553.3 million and general obligation temporary notes will total $143.2 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's sizeable tax base and importance as the regional economic center of south-central Kansas (Aa2 stable) along with healthy reserve levels and quarterly financial reporting. The rating further incorporates the city's slightly below-average resident income levels, low wealth, elevated fixed cost burden, above-average debt burden with below-average payout and an elevated pension burden.

The MIG 1 rating on the notes is mapped to the city's long-term GOULT rating of Aa2. The city anticipates permanently financing with long term GOULT bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook reflects our expectation that the city's economic profile will remain stable given the gradual recovery in the aerospace industry and continued diversification. We expect the city's financial position to remain in line with peers due to its prudent financial management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline of debt and pension burdens

- Significant increase in operating reserves

- Material diversification of the economy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding tax base or revenue growth

- Erosion of operating reserves or significant volatility in non-levy revenues supporting debt service

- Sustained trend of tax base contraction

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 828 bonds are general obligations of the city payable, if necessary, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the issuer. The bonds are primarily payable from special assessments levied upon property benefitting from certain public improvements financed by the Series 828 Bonds.

The notes shall be general obligations of the city payable as to both principal and interest, in part from special assessments and tax increment revenues, or from the proceeds of general obligation bonds of the city, and if not so paid, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will provide long term financing for numerous capital improvements throughout the city. Proceeds of the notes will provide renewal funding and new money for citywide capital improvements.

PROFILE

Wichita is the largest city within the state of Kansas with a population of approximately 390,000 and is the county seat of Sedgwick County (Aaa stable). The city lies approximately 196 miles southwest of Kansas City, MO (Aa3 stable) and 176 miles northwest of Tulsa, OK (Aa1 stable). The regional economy is concentrated in manufacturing, namely in the aerospace sector, and is home to Wichita State University and McConnell Air Force Base.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

