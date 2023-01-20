Moody's assigns Aa2 to Wisconsin's General Fund Annual Appropriation Refunding Bonds of 2023, Series A; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the State of Wisconsin's approximately $384 million General Fund Annual Appropriation Refunding Bonds of 2023, Series A (Taxable). The estimated sale date is January 24, 2023. Moody's maintains a Aa1 issuer rating on the state and Aa2 ratings on its approximately $2.7 billion of outstanding general fund annual appropriation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the State of Wisconsin's well-funded pension system and limited OPEB liability, conservatively managed budgets, large economy with solid resident incomes, and strong reserves and liquidity including projected fund balance growth through fiscal 2023. While the state's debt burden is above average, total leverage and fixed costs are low. The rating also considers real GDP growth that lags the nation and concentration in the manufacturing sector, which is more sensitive to higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. Additionally, the state's recent tax cuts combined with a legislative supermajority to raise taxes leaves the state with lower revenue raising flexibility than peers.

The Aa2 rating on the general fund annual appropriation bonds is one notch below the state's Aa1 issuer rating, reflecting the risk of annual non-appropriation, moderate legal structure, and the more essential nature of the financings to core governmental operations, including reverse securitization of tobacco settlement revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the state will continue its prudent budget management practices, enabling it to maintain solid reserves and liquidity and low leverage through the economic cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Maintenance of strong long-term fund balance and liquidity (issuer rating)

- Stronger economic and population trends (issuer rating) - Improved fiscal flexibility, currently challenged by supermajority requirement for tax increases, lack of binding consensus in revenue forecasting, and lack of multiyear expenditure forecasts (issuer rating) - Upgrade of the state's issuer rating (appropriation rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Departure from prudent fiscal management practices that have aligned spending with the state's moderate economic growth (issuer rating)

- Significant deterioration of the state's financial position resulting in weakening of liquidity or fund balance (issuer rating) - Downgrade of the state's issuer rating (appropriation rating) - Indications that the state's incentive to make annual appropriations has diminished (appropriation rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general fund appropriation bonds are payable from annual appropriation by the state. Under Wisconsin law, an existing appropriation continues in effect until it is amended or repealed. If a budget is not in effect at the start of a fiscal year, the prior year's budget serves as the current fiscal year budget until a new one is enacted. The annual appropriation in the second year of the state's biennial budget for debt service on the bonds is the greater of required debt service that year, or the first year of the next biennium. This appropriation requirement, combined with the continuing authority of existing appropriations until a new budget is adopted helps protect against the effect of a delay in the adoption of a budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will advance refund the state's General Fund Annual Appropriation Refunding Bonds of 2017, Series B (Federally Tax-Exempt) and General Fund Annual Appropriation Refunding Bonds of 2019, Series A (Forward Delivery). The prior bonds were initially issued to reverse the securitization of tobacco settlement revenues, which the state had previously securitized. The refunding will eliminate working capital requirements tied to the prior bonds. They will not result in an extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Wisconsin is a north-central state with the twentieth largest population at 5.9 million. Its GDP ranks twenty-first among states at $405 billion (2022 Q3 annualized).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Kowalski

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

