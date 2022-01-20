Moody's assigns Aa2 to Yosemite CCD's (CA) GOULT Bonds

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Yosemite Community College District's (CA) 2022 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The expected par amount is about $127 million. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $265 million in GOULT debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large tax base that will continue to expand largely due to housing turnover. The rating incorporates consistent financial performance, supported by healthy reserves and strong management. Favorably, while enrollment has not fully rebounded to levels prior to the pandemic, the state will provide funding at a consistent level with the prior year. The rating is also based on moderately weak resident wealth levels, and manageable debt and pension liabilities. The GO rating also reflects the strength of the voter-approved, unlimited property tax pledge securing the bonds and the well-established levy and collection history for the debt service levy.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant, sustained increase in reserves and liquidity consistent with higher rating
- Material improvement in socioeconomic indicators with diversification of the local economy
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant erosion of the district's fiscal position
- Sizeable increases in leverage
LEGAL SECURITY
The general obligation bonds are secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The counties served by the district levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to debt service on general obligation bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will refund on an advance taxable basis the district's 2015 general obligation unlimited tax bonds. The purpose of the refunding bonds is to achieve interest cost savings with no extension of maturity.
PROFILE
Covering about 4,500 square miles, the district serves all of Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties as well as portions of Calaveras, San Joaquin (Aa2), Santa Clara (Aa1 stable) and Merced (Aa3 stable) counties. The district serves an estimated population of 614,521.
The district operates Columbia College and Modesto Junior College, which provide educational opportunities for residents across a wide spectrum of subjects for associate degrees, career and technical training, and transfer to four-year institutions. Each college is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.
Modesto Junior College, together with the District administrative offices, is located in the city of Modesto (A1). Columbia College is located about 40 miles east of Modesto, in the city of Sonora. The district's funded FTES is projected at 16,315 in fiscal 2022.
