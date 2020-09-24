Moody's assigns Aa2 to the City of Atlanta, GA Water and Wastewater Enterprise's Series 2020 revenue refunding bonds and WIFIA loan; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Atlanta, GA's $520.1 million Water and Wastewater Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020 and $61.9 million WIFIA Loan Project (North Fork Storage Tank and Pump Station Project). Moody's maintains the outstanding senior lien revenue bonds at Aa2 and outstanding subordinate lien revenue bonds at Aa3. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the system's stable financial position, characterized by sound coverage and ample liquidity, both of which have been sustained despite significant capital investment, demonstrating strong management of the system. The rating also incorporates the essential services provided by the system to a regional economic center and an above average debt burden. The rating also reflects the city's above average rates and the reliance on sales tax proceeds, which require voter approval every four years, to maintain healthy debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the combined system. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the sewer system changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the system's financial position will remain sound given a stable revenue generating base, including user fees and sales tax proceeds. The rating also incorporates the system's elevated debt burden with sizable capital needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased financial flexibility and predictability driven by reduced reliance on sales tax revenues and/or reduction in capital needs

- Improved debt service coverage

- Decline in debt to operating revenues ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced debt service coverage due to failure to renew sales tax and/or raise rates

- Significant increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and WIFIA loan will be secured by a senior claim on system's net revenues on parity with its outstanding senior lien revenue bonds. It should be noted that system revenues are derived from service charges and a 1% municipal option sales tax (MOST). MOST revenues are not included in net revenues as defined by the Master Ordinance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The WIFIA loan will be used to provide financing for the North Fork Storage Tank and Pump Station project.

The Series 2020 revenue bonds will be used to refund the system's outstanding Series 2013B and Series 2015 bonds for positive present value savings.

PROFILE

The system provides retail and wholesale water distribution, wastewater collection and treatment and stormwater management services to Atlanta and neighboring areas, serving a total population of approximately 1.8 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

