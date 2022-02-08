Moody's assigns Aa2 to the City of Dardenne Prairie, MO's Certificates of Participation, Series 2022

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Dardenne Prairie, MO's $5.1 million Certificates of Participation (City of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, Lessee), Series 2022. Moody's maintains the city's Aa1 issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings and the Aa2 and Aa3 ratings on lease appropriation debt issued for essential and less essential purposes, respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's long-term maintenance of exceptionally strong operating reserves coupled with the limited direct provision of city services. Reserves are expected to moderate over the next several years as the city cash funds capital projects, though the city's formal policy to maintain reserves equal to one year of operating expenditures provides above average stability. The rating also considers a modest, but growing tax base that serves as a bedroom community to employment centers in the greater St. Louis MSA with high resident income indices and below average fixed costs driven by low debt and pension burdens.

The rating also considers the city's dependence on economically sensitive sales tax revenue which comprises more than two-thirds of governmental revenue.

The lack of distinction between the Aa1 issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the irrevocable pledge of the city's full faith, credit and resources to the payment of the GOLT debt; these bonds will be fully redeemed in March 2022.

The Aa2 rating on lease appropriation debt issued for essential purposes, including the Series 2022 certificates, represents a one-notch distinction from the city's issuer rating and reflects the annual risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the pledged or leased assets (city hall building; roads).

The Aa3 rating on lease appropriation debt issued for less essential purposes represents a two-notch distinction from the issuer rating and reflects the annual risk of non-appropriation and the less essential nature of the project or leased assets (park facilities).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant economic and/or tax base expansion resulting in a diversification of the city's operating revenue

- Upgrade of the city's issuer rating (GOLT, lease appropriation)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of structural imbalance leading to material erosion of operating reserves

- Material economic and/or tax base contraction or material reduction in retail presence

- Significant further leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding revenue or taxable value growth

- Downgrade of the city's issuer rating (GOLT, lease appropriation)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's lease appropriation debt, including the Series 2022 certificates, are payable from basic rent to be made by the city under the respective lease. The obligation to pay rent under the lease constitutes currently budgeted expenditures of the city, payable only if the Board of Alderman appropriates sufficient money to extend the term of the lease for each successive year. The city is not obligated to levy any form of taxation or to make appropriation for the payment in any fiscal year subsequent to a fiscal year in which a lease is in effect. The city has covenanted to pay Basic Rent Payments no later than five business days prior to each due date, so long as the city elected to renew the lease. Each renewal term is subject to annual appropriation by the Board of Alderman.

Although a specific source of revenue may not be pledged to the certificates, the city intends to pay the Series 2022 certificates, subject to annual appropriation, from the one-half of one percent Transportation Sales Tax authorized by voters in November 2021 (collection to begin in April 2022); the tax has no sunset provision.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022 certificates will fund the physical repair and/or construction of city owned streets and roadways.

PROFILE

The city is located in St. Charles County approximately 35 miles west of the City of St. Louis (A3 stable). The city's population as of the 2020 US Census was 12,743.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

