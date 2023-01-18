Moody's assigns Aa2 to the City of Fargo, ND's GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Fargo, ND's approximate $57 million Refunding Improvement Bonds, Series 2023A. Moody's affirms the Aa2 issuer rating on the city, the Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, and the A1 rating on the city's outstanding annual appropriation bonds. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the city will have around $540 million of GOULT debt outstanding and $32 million of rated annual appropriation bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong financial operations, with healthy reserves, and strong full value per capita and solid resident income. The region's economic growth rate is slower than the nation, but the city's local economy will likely continue to be stable because of its strong mix of commercial and residential development and steady full value growth. The city's leverage and fixed costs are high for the rating category.

The Aa2 rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

The A1 ratings on Annual Appropriation Bonds, Taxable Series 2017A, Taxable Annual Appropriation Bonds, Series 2018E (Block Nine Project), and Taxable Annual Appropriation Bonds, Series 2020A (Mercantile Parking Garage) are notched twice off the city's issuer rating due to the risk of annual appropriation, and the less essential nature of the funded projects, which was to replace existing scoreboard and video board equipment for FargoDome (2017A), a parking ramp (Series 2018E), and a parking garage and related street and sidewalk improvements (2020A). The legal structure for the financing is satisfactory.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Fargo's growing economy and broad tax base will continue to provide for the revenue growth needed to accommodate the city's high leverage. The city's financial position is expected to remain healthy, bolstered by strong liquidity and significant levying ability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation in leverage and fixed costs

- Improved resident and wealth income

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Large increase in the leverage or fixed costs

- Weakening of reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the Series 2023A bonds is expected to be paid from special assessments levied by the city against benefiting properties. However, debt service is ultimately backed by the general obligation unlimited tax pledge of the city, which is the basis of our rating. Should assessments prove inadequate to pay debt service, the city's GO bonds benefit from the availability of a designated property tax levy that is not limited by rate or amount.

Debt service on the outstanding annual appropriation bonds is secured by payments to be made by the city, subject to annual appropriation by the city commission.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2023A bonds will finance various improvement projects within improvement districts of the city.

PROFILE

The City of Fargo is the county seat of Cass County (Aa3 stable). It is located on the eastern border of North Dakota (Aa1 stable) across the Red River from the City of Moorhead, MN (Aa3). The city provides services including public safety and water and sewer utilities to a population of around 126,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

