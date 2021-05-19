Moody's assigns Aa2 to the City of Hurst, TX's GOLT refunding bonds

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the City of Hurst, TX's $13.5 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and rating on previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's growing tax base favorably located in the Dallas (A1 stable) / Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) metropolitan area. The city's base and finances are exposed to the retail sector, but prudent management practices and federal assistance have resulted in stable operations during the pandemic. The city's debt and pension liabilities are manageable but may increase as the county will go to voters this fall to approve new projects, and the city may issue debt to support these projects.

The lack of distinction between the Aa2 city issuer rating and the GOLT rating is based on the city's ample taxing headroom of more than 463% which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant tax base growth

-Diversification of tax base, top employers and key revenue streams away from reliance on retail sector

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Weakened financial position resulting in a reduction in reserves

-Significantly increased debt and/or pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property in the city within the limits prescribed by law.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund outstanding callable maturities from the city's Series 2012 General Obligation bonds for expected net present value savings taken through the life of the bonds.

PROFILE

The City of Hurst is in northeast Tarrant County (Aaa stable) and encompasses about 10.9 square miles. The city is 10 miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) and 25 miles northwest of downtown Dallas (A1 stable). The current population is estimated at 38,910 for 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

