Moody's assigns Aa2 to the DC Water and Sewer Authority's Public Utility Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds Series 2022 B, C, D & E; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the following forthcoming bonds of the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority's: $77.2 million Public Utility Subordinate Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Green Bonds); $96.6 million Public Utility Subordinate Lien Revenue and Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C-1; $25.0 million Public Utility Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C-2; $422.6 million Public Utility Subordinate Lien Revenue and Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022D (Federally Taxable); and $99.7 million Public Utility Subordinate Lien Multimodal Revenue Bonds, Series 2022E. The outlook is stable. The authority plans to price the Series B, C & D bonds on February 24, 2022 and to price the Series E bonds on March 10, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 ratings incorporate an excellent rate management track record, strong liquidity, and healthy coverage of debt service supported by steady revenue growth. The ratings also reflect a large and healthy service area supported by considerable wealth and institutional presence. The ratings further recognize that the authority will need to continue its pattern of aggressive rate increases in order to accommodate its substantial capital plan and future borrowing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates the expectation that the authority will manage rates effectively to maintain healthy liquidity and sound debt service coverage while generating new revenue over the longer term to support capital improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderated borrowing or accelerated growth in revenue that brings down the utility's debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Rate adjustments that are not sufficient to support sustained revenue growth and hold debt service coverage by net revenue close to current levels

- Sustained declines in operating liquidity, or a change in regulations or water quality that necessitates much more borrowing

LEGAL SECURITY

The current bonds, along with outstanding subordinate lien revenue bonds, are secured by a lien on water and sewer system revenue net of operating expenses that is subordinate to the claim on the same revenue by the authority's outstanding senior lien bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will finance various improvements to the system pursuant to the authority's capital improvement plan. Proceeds of the Series C and D bonds will also refinance certain outstanding maturities for anticipated debt service cost savings.

PROFILE

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority provides retail drinking water in the District of Columbia (Aaa stable) and treats wastewater for the District as well as for Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland (Aaa stable) and Fairfax, Loudon, and a portion of Arlington counties in Virginia (Aaa stable), with a total service area population of nearly 2.3 million people. The authority's 11-member board is appointed by those jurisdictions. The board has ultimate authority to set rates and needs no additional approvals.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Butler

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

