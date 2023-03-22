Moody's assigns Aa2 to the city of Marion, IA's Road Use Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 to the City of Marion, IA's $7.2 million Road Use Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A. Moody's also affirms the city's Aa1 issuer rating, the Aa1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding General Obligation Annual Appropriation Bonds, Series 2019B. Following the sale, the city will have around $73 million of GOULT debt outstanding, $6 million of appropriation debt (approximately $3 million rated) and over $11 million of road use tax bonds (around $7 million rated).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on Road Use Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A reflects solid debt service coverage that is supported by a strong and well diversified economic base from which to extract revenue and somewhat broad sources, including fuel taxes, registration and license fees and taxes on the sale and rental of motor vehicles. The rating also considers the satisfactory legal structure of the bonds, with an additional bonds test (ABT) of 1.25x and a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) that is funded at the lesser of the standard three prong test. The city's allocation of road use tax fund revenue has increased over the last ten years, bolstered by both population growth within the city that increases its proportionate share and strengthening road use tax revenue at the state level.

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's strong local economy in the Cedar Rapids (Aa1 stable) metro area, which has had solid population and full value per capita growth. Resident income is in line with Aa medians, and full value per capita is slightly below similarly rated peers. Financial operations are strong, with healthy fund balance and liquidity, and ample revenue raising flexibility. The rating also considers the city's above average long-term liabilities ratio, and moderate fixed costs, which are expected to grow with future borrowing needs, but remain manageable.

The Aa1 GOULT rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

The Aa3 rating on the General Obligation Annual Appropriation Bonds, Series 2019B is notched twice off the city's Aa1 issuer rating reflecting the risk of non-appropriation and the less essential nature of the financed projects (airport runway improvements and recreational trail improvements).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign an outlook to governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction of long-term leverage

- Strengthening of the city's resident income and full value per capita - Increase in the city's issuer rating (road use tax and annual appropriation) - Significant increase in debt service coverage (road use tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in available fund balance and liquidity

- Substantial increase in long-term leverage and fixed-cost burdens - Decrease in the city's issuer rating (road use tax and annual appropriation) - Significant narrowing of debt service coverage (road use tax) - Non-appropriation of debt service payments for the bonds (annual appropriation)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Road Use Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A are payable solely from Road Use Tax Fund moneys deposited in the City Fund. Interest and principal represent a valid and binding first lien on all of the revenues of the City Fund. Although the road use tax revenues are the sole pledged revenue, the city can repay debt service from other funds at their discretion.

The city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are backed by its authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

The city's outstanding General Obligation Annual Appropriation Bonds, Series 2019B are secured by the city's GOULT pledge, but are subject to annual appropriation. Once debt service on the bonds have been appropriated for a given year, the bonds are general obligations of the city and the city can levy for debt service in an amount unlimited as to rate or amount. If the city does not appropriate funds for debt service, the city's obligation to repay the bonds terminates. While the bonds are ultimately secured by the city's GOULT pledge, it intends to pay debt service with TIF revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Road Use Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A will fund part of the construction of a public services facility and related infrastructure and acquiring equipment for the maintenance of the city's streets.

PROFILE

Marion is located adjacent to Cedar Rapids (Aa1 stable) in Linn County (Aaa stable). The city provides public safety (police and fire), public works, sewer (collection and treatment), solid waste, storm water and general government services to over 40,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer, general obligation and lease ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

