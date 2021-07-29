Moody's assigns Aa2 und./Aa1 enh. to Henry CSD, GA's GO bonds Series 2021

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Henry County School District, GA's $210 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021. Moody's maintains the district's outstanding Aa2 issuer and general obligation ratings. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have an estimated $439 million of general obligation debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the district's healthy financial position, above average long- term liabilities and high fixed costs ratio. The district benefits from a stable economic environment supported by positive enrollment trends and above average resident income levels for the region.
The Aa2 rating on the district's GOULT debt is equivalent to the issuer rating due to a pledge of the district's full faith and credit as well as unlimited ad valorem tax pledge that is levied upon all taxable property within the district.
The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district (including charter school systems) directly to the paying agent in case of debt service shortfalls. The Henry County School District meets the 1.0 times debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating; estimated available state aid, based on audited fiscal 2020 state aid receipts ($248 million), would provide an ample 10.9 times coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment ($22.8 million in fiscal 2025) based on preliminary numbers.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are typically not assigned to K-12 school districts with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Sustained decline in long term liabilities ratio and fixed costs
-Continued improvement in enrollment trends and resident income and wealth metrics
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant erosion of economic indicators
-Material decline in fund balance or cash
-Weakened enrollment trend
-Substantial increase in long term liabilities
-Downgrade of the State of Georgia's rating (enhanced only)
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's general obligation bonds are payable from the district's full faith and credit as well as an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2021 bonds will fund the construction of new school facilities and improvements.
PROFILE
Located southeast of Atlanta (Aa1 stable), Henry County School District is coterminous with Henry County (Aaa stable) and serves a population of 225,356 as of 2019. As of fiscal 2020, enrollment totaled 43,009, an increase of 0.85% from the prior year.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
