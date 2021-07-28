Moody's assigns Aa2 und/Aaa enh to Nebo SD, UT's 2021 GO bonds

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Nebo School District, Utah's General Obligation School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 in the expected amount of $39.5 million. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding issuer rating, which reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Moody's also maintains its Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds and a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds totaling approximately $174.6 million and $35.3 million respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's growing enrollment and its solid local resident wealth and income levels. The district's financial position is strong, supported by a consistently positive operating performance. Although reserves will decline moderately in the coming years as new schools come online requiring startup costs, we expect the district's fund balance and liquidity to remain adequate for the rating level. The district's debt, pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) burdens are low.

The Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to the repayment of debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Continued trend of operating surpluses, supporting growth or maintenance of reserves and liquidity

Strengthening of local resident wealth and incomes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Material growth to debt, pension or OPEB burdens

Sharp deterioration of financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation unlimited tax debt is secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

Pursuant to the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program the State of Utah pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Approximately $23 million of the current issuance will be new money to finance the construction of two new district schools while the remaining approximately $16.5 million of the current series will be used to refund the district's outstanding General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2016 A for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The district covers 1,300 square miles in Utah County south of Provo (City of) (Aa1) and serves a population of 134,000 residents. The district currently operates 50 schools consisting of five high schools, an alternative high school, five junior high schools, five middle schools, 30 elementary schools, and four special purpose schools. The district began a process in the 2020-2021 school year to shift to an instructional model to include middle schools and will fully implement the middle school model in the 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment is 35,335 students as of October 1, 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

