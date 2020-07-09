Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying, Aa1 enhanced to Eugene SD 4J, OR's 2020 GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating to Lane County School District 4J (Eugene), Oregon's $115.5 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). We also assigned an Aa1 enhanced rating from the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (Aa1 stable). We maintain Aa2 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, outstanding in the amount of $383.3 million, post-issuance. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the strong finances compared with state peers, which will support the district's stable operations through the coronavirus pandemic and associated potential declines in state revenue. Enrollment will be at-least stable because of strong distance learning programs and the district's large size, which enables more flexible learning programs. The economy is anchored by the stabilizing presence of the University of Oregon (Aa2 negative). Though the coronavirus outbreak may reduce the share of the population attributed to the students in the near-term, this will not have a meaningful impact on revenue or enrollment. Debt and pensions will continue to grow and fixed costs are already somewhat elevated, somewhat constraining the district's credit position. Positively, the district maintains reserves dedicated to addressing unexpected or unfunded increases in pension contributions.

The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the State of Oregon's (Aa1 stable) full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power which is pledged to guarantee qualified bond debt service for school districts when due. Key aspects of the Oregon School Bond Guarantee Program include third party notification of any unpaid debt service and favorable state oversight.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable underlying outlook reflects the district's steady reserves, a stable local economy and future increases in debt and pensions. Though state funding is uncertain and the district will need to increase expenditures to maintain a safe learning environment despite pandemic, the district is well positioned to maintain a strong credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of strong reserves, particularly in the general fund, through the pandemic and subsequent potential state funding declines

- Continued growth in wealth and income measures compared to peers

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial unexpected increase in debt or pension liabilities or fixed costs beyond authorized but unissued debt

- Significant, multiyear declines in reserves because of increased expenses, reduced state and/or local funding

LEGAL SECURITY

The current offering is secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guarantee Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school districts' GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding GOULT bonds.

PROFILE

Eugene School District 4J is located in Lane County (Aa1) in west-central Oregon, along Interstate 5, about 100 miles south of Portland (Aaa stable) and 60 miles south of Salem (Aa2). The districts serves a resident population of 160,305 (as of the 2018 American Community Survey) across the cities of Eugene (Aa1 stable), Springfield (Aa3) and Coburg. Preliminary student enrollment for fiscal 2020 was 16,579.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

