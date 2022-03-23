Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying, Aa1 enhanced to Eugene School District 4J, OR's 2022 GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating to Lane County School District 4J (Eugene), Oregon's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, expected to be issued in the amount of $120 million. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa1 enhanced rating based on the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (OSBG) (Aa1). Moody's maintains Aa2 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and a Aa2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have $510.3 million in total debt outstanding. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's large economy, anchored by the stabilizing presence of the University of Oregon (Aa2 Negative), which supports strong property wealth. The rating incorporates the district's healthy financial position, supported by conservative budgeting practices and the expectation of enrollment growth in the near term to restore enrollment to pre-pandemic levels. Elevated total leverage and above-average fixed costs remain a constraint on the district's credit profile. Positively, the district maintains reserves dedicated to addressing unexpected or unfunded increases in pension contributions.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured by statute.

The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the bonds' expected qualification to the OSBG, rated Aa1. Qualified bonds are backed by the State of Oregon's full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power which is pledged to guarantee qualified bond debt service for school districts when due. Key aspects of the program include third party notification of any unpaid debt service and favorable state oversight.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable underlying outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain a steady financial position, supported by a stable local economy despite future increases in debt and pensions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Significant reduction in long-term liabilities

Significant growth in resident income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Material decline in financial position

Growth in long-term liabilities and fixed costsAdditional enrollment declines not met with expense reductions

LEGAL SECURITY

The current offering is secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school districts' GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 issuance will fund capital improvements, safety and security enhancements, and technology upgrades to existing facilities throughout the district, as well as the purchase of pupil transportation vehicles.

PROFILE

Eugene School District 4J is located in Lane County (Aa1) in west-central Oregon, along Interstate 5, about 100 miles south of Portland (Aaa stable) and 60 miles south of Salem (Aa2). The district serves a resident population of 160,305 across the cities of Eugene (Aa1 stable), Springfield (Aa3) and Coburg. The district operates nineteen elementary schools, eight middle schools, four high schools, two specialized high school programs and an online academy. Preliminary student enrollment for fiscal 2022 was 15,935.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

These ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

