Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying & Aaa enhanced ratings to Auburn SD 408, WA's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating and an enhanced Aaa rating to King and Pierce Counties School District 408 (Auburn), Washington's Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2022. The expected par amount is approximately $50.2 million. Moody's maintains Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding parity debt and a Aa2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have about $473.0 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's average resident income and strong property wealth. Fiscal 2022 enrollment rebounded from the prior year decline, which was driven by the coronavirus pandemic and management expects continued enrollment growth over the next five years albeit at slower rate than previous years. The rating incorporates the district's healthy financial position with reserves bolstered over the past three years by an increase of revenue due to a change in the state funding formula coupled with both expenditure savings and one-time revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic. The district's above-average long-term liabilities ratio and manageable fixed costs are also factored into the rating.

The Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation bonds is the same as the issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The district's outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from strong economic factors and that its financial position will remain healthy given management's prudent fiscal practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing increases and sustained growth of district's reserves and liquidity (underlying)

- Material reduction in long-term liabilities ratio and fixed costs (underlying) - Improved resident income (underlying) - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in reserves (underlying)

- Significant increase in leverage and fixed costs (underlying) - Downgrade of the State of Washington (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will refund, on a current basis, all or a portion of the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2013 for savings.

PROFILE

The district provides K-12 educational services to residents in the cities of Auburn, Algona and Pacific, as well as small portions of Black Diamond and Kent. The district covers approximately 62 square miles and as of October 2021 (fiscal 2022) had a full-time equivalent enrollment of 16,373.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

