Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying, Aaa enhanced to Ferndale SD No. 502, WA's 2020 GO bonds

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 underlying ratings on the Whatcom County School District No. 502 (Ferndale), Washington's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Concurrently we assigned Aa2 underlying ratings to the district's $28.6 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020. We also assigned Aaa enhanced ratings to the 2020 bonds reflecting the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). The actions affect approximately $79.6 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects strong available reserves compared to peers and a stable financial profile, despite the potential loss of local general fund revenue from the district's enrichment levy. Management expects fund balance may decline slightly by the end of fiscal 2021, though the district has historically outperformed its conservative budgets so we expect general fund balance will stay at least above peers, even with various revenue and expense pressures. Debt and pension liabilities and costs are manageable and compare favorably to peers. The large and wealthy tax base is modestly concentrated in industrial uses, including an oil refinery run by Phillips 66 (A3 stable) that represents 10% of full value in 2020; the largest ten taxpayers represent 18% of the tax base combined. Among those taxpayers is an aluminum smelter (2% of the tax base) that is closing as of July 2020 due to the high cost of production compared to market prices for the products; the closure reportedly affected 700 employees.

We view the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk and the district's exposure is similar to peers in the state and nationally. School facilities closed in March and the district continued to provide distance learning and meal services through the end of the school year. The district will follow local and state guidelines for reopening next year. We do not expect the pandemic to have a substantially more negative impact on the district compared to peers and the credit profile will be largely stable despite the pandemic's rising case and death count nationally.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based upon the assumption that the bonds will qualify for, and be backed by, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of local school districts, and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in socioeconomic measures and increased economic and tax base diversity

- Substantially lower fixed costs and leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in fund balance below peers in the state

- Enrollment declines not met with expenditure cuts

LEGAL SECURITY

The current offering is secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used as part of the district's total capital improvement program, combined with past and future debt issuance and state matching funds, to replace Ferndale High School, renovate the performing arts center, conduct district-wide maintenance and make security improvements.

PROFILE

Ferndale School District No. 502 is located in Whatcom County, WA (Aa2), 15 miles south of the US-Canadian border. Comprising 15 square miles, which includes most of the City of Ferndale, WA (A1), the district has a resident population of 33,153 (as of the 2018 American Community Survey). Fiscal 2020 enrollment is 4,686 students, which the district serves across six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

