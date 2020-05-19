Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying, Aaa enhanced to North Thurston Public Schools, WA's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying ratings to North Thurston Public Schools, Washington's $100.6 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020. We also assigned Aaa enhanced ratings based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). At the same time, we affirmed the Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding parity general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Post-issuance, debt outstanding is $296.8 million. Concurrently, we assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the large tax base, strong wealth measures and above-average income, as well as manageable debt and pension liabilities that are comparable to peers. Though fund balance is below average compared to national peers, it is in line with similarly rated Washington school districts and reflects the stable flow of funding from the district's primary revenue source - state funding - as well as the historical predictability of revenue and expense. We expect state funding for schools may decline and the district is adequately preparing for this possibility through position control and managing other expenses. Favorably, the district's relatively large scale of operations allows it to have generally greater operating flexibility compared to smaller districts.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for North Thurston Public Schools. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of North Thurston Public Schools changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aaa enhanced ratings are based on the bonds' qualification for, and participation in, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of school districts and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district will maintain fund balance, particularly in the general fund, at levels adequate to support district operations. We also expect the economic impact of coronavirus to have a minor impact on property values in the medium-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in reserves and liquidity (underlying)

- Material improvement in wealth and income measures (underlying)

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in reserves, especially due to unexpected deficits due to an inability or unwillingness to balance revenue and expense (underlying)

- Sustained decline in tax base that fundamentally weakens the district's economic position compared to peers (underlying)

- Downgrade of the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district for qualifying GOULT bonds, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for various capital projects, including renovating existing schools, replacing roofs and upgrading heating and cooling systems, and making district-wide safety and security improvements.

PROFILE

Located on the southernmost end of Puget Sound in Thurston County (Aa2), the district primarily serves the city of Lacey as well as a small portion of the city of Olympia (Aa2). Resident population is an estimated 104,581 as of the 2018 American Community Survey and total FTE enrollment is 14,829 as of October 1, 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Samuel Feldman-Crough

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



William Oh

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

