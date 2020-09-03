Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying/Aa1 enhanced to North Clackamas SD No. 12, OR's GO refunding bonds, Series 2020

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating to Clackamas County School District No. 12 (North Clackamas), Oregon's $139.3 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). The bonds will also receive the Aa1 enhanced rating of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Moody's maintains underlying Aa2 ratings on the district's $479.4 million in general obligation bonds not being refunded by this issue. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district large tax base benefitting from its location within the Portland (Aaa stable) metropolitan area. The district's wealth measures are healthy, though unemployment in the region is elevated because of the coronavirus pandemic. The district's finances are solid, with positive fiscal 2020 results bolstered by the receipt of local option levy dollars as well as cost savings from the physical closure of school facilities in March. Although the district will begin the 2021 fiscal year with a remote learning model because of the coronavirus pandemic, we believe the district has taken prudent steps to manage the process and that any financial challenges associated with remote learning will be manageable. Enrollment historically has been stable, and any uncertainty associated with fiscal 2021 should be mitigated by "hold harmless" provisions in the Oregon school funding model. Direct debt is somewhat elevated and pension liabilities are relatively low compared to other Oregon school districts, both reflective of previously issued pension obligation bonds.

The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the bonds' qualification to the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the State of Oregon (Aa1 stable) pledges its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power to guaranty qualified voter-approved general obligation bonds debt service for school districts when due. The rating further reflects strong program mechanics and favorable state oversight.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects the district's prudent management team and satisfactory financial position, as well as a sizeable tax base with significant capacity between real market values and assessed values to manage any near-term contractions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained improvement in the district's financial profile

- Material improvement in the district's socioeconomic measures

- Significant reduction in overall financial leverage, including both debt and pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged contraction in the district's tax base

- Material weakening of the district's financial profile

- Significant increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2020 bonds, are secured by the full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a positive credit strength for bondholders.

The Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith, credit and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school district GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance for savings certain outstanding portions of the district's 2014 GO bonds.

PROFILE

The district provides K-12 educational services to portions of Clackamas County (Aaa stable) including the cities of Milwaukie, Happy Valley, part of Damascus, and various unincorporated areas. The district operates 18 elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, one alternative high school, one professional technical center, and four charter schools. In fiscal 2020 the district had an enrollment of 17,119.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

