Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying/Aaa enhanced to Nebo School District, UT's 2020 GO bonds

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced rating to Nebo School District, Utah's General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020 in the expected amount of $20.0 million. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation bonds and a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds totaling $174.6 million and $35.3 million respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the district's sizable and growing tax base, with a solid financial position supported by strong and consistent performance. While the district expects stable finances in the near term, reserves are expected to drop slightly over the next couple of years as new schools come online and require startup costs. Given the district's conservative budgeting we anticipate that drops in fund balance will not negatively pressure the rating. Growing enrollment will both increase revenues and modestly pressure the district's capital budget. The district has manageable debt which should remain manageable given expected tax base expansion, though growing enrollment and the district's capital plan will require considerable future issuances. The district has a modest pension burden.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Nebo School District, UT. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Nebo School District, UT changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued substantial tax base growth

- Appreciation in resident socioeconomic measures

- Growth and maintenance of district reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of the district's financial position

- Significant tax base declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation unlimited tax debt is secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders. The state pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale will be used to finish construction on a new middle school and to rebuild a district stadium.

PROFILE

The district covers 1,300 square miles in Utah County south of Provo (Aa1) and serves a population of 134,000 residents. The district currently operates 44 schools consisting of 5 high schools, an alternative high school, 7 junior high schools, 30 elementary schools and an advanced learning center. The district is currently working on updating its instructional model and will operate 5 junior high schools and 5 middle schools with the same number of elementary schools, high schools and the advanced learning center for a total of 47 schools when the implementation is complete. Enrollment is 33,417 students as of October 1, 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569..

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

