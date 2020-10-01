Moody's assigns Aa2/Aaa underlying/enhanced ratings to Pierce County School District No. 10 (Tacoma), WA's 2020 GO bonds; outlook negative

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying ratings to Pierce County School District No. 10 (Tacoma), Washington's $309.3 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B and $135.0 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020C (Taxable). The bonds will also receive the Aaa enhanced rating of the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Moody's maintains Aa2 underlying ratings on the district's $516.0 million in outstanding general obligation bonds. The underlying rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating takes into consideration the district's large tax base that includes the City of Tacoma (Aa2 stable). While the coronavirus pandemic, which we regard as a social risk under our ESG framework, has had a significant economic toll on the state, we expect the district's tax base to benefit long-term from the strong underlying economic fundamentals of the Puget Sound region. The district's finances are satisfactory but reserves and liquidity are thin relative to similarly rated school districts nationally, and the negative effects of the coronavirus on economic activity in the state may create near-term funding challenges. Additionally, enrollment at the district is expected to decline as families continue to weigh the challenges of beginning or resuming schooling under existing conditions. Positively, the traditionally stable flow of funding from the state, which is the district's primary revenue source, is a mitigating factor, as is the district's large scale of operations that allows it to have generally greater operating flexibility compared to smaller districts. With the current offering the district's debt and overall fixed costs are somewhat elevated relative to peers, though pension and OPEB liabilities are manageable.

The Aaa enhanced ratings are based on the bonds' qualification for, and participation in, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of school districts and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

The underlying rating outlook is negative. The coronavirus pandemic has added a level of uncertainty into the district's near-term credit profile, potentially weakening the district's already thin levels of reserves and liquidity, particularly as enrollment appears to be underperforming expectations. Financial leverage is elevated, which adds an incremental amount of risk as recessionary forces brought on by the coronavirus pandemic soften what had been a rapidly growing tax base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in the district's reserve and liquidity positions

- Improvement in the district's socioeconomic measures

- Substantial growth in the district's tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial contraction in the district's tax base

- Weakening of the district's financial profile, including a material decline in reserves or liquidity

- Significant increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district for qualifying GOULT bonds, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance various capital improvements throughout the district.

PROFILE

The district provides K-12 educational services to residents across 56 square miles in Pierce County (Aa1 positive), including the cities of Tacoma, Fircrest, and Ruston, as well as portions of the cities of Lakewood and University Place and a portion of the unincorporated county. In fiscal 2020 the district had an enrollment of 28,579 across five high schools, nine middle schools, 38 elementary schools and 16 alternative learning sites and programs. The district is governed by an elected five-member board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

