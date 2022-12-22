Moody's assigns Aa2UND/Aa1ENH to Eastern Carver County ISD 112, MN's GO bonds

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and Aa1 enhanced rating to Eastern Carver County Independent School District 112, MN's $34 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2023A. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have $136 million of GOULT bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's strong local economy in the suburban Twin Cities metropolitan area with high resident income and a stable long-term student enrollment trend. The rating also considers the district's consistent operating performance with solid fund balance and liquidity, moderate long-term liabilities ratio and low fixed-costs ratio.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa1 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aaa Issuer Rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program mechanics include a provision for third-party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program application.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further strengthening of the local economy and enrollment trend

-Sustained increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

-Significant decrease to the district's long term leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material declines in student enrollment

-Significant decrease to operating fund balance or liquidity

-Significant increase to the district's long term leverage

-Downgrade of the State of Minnesota's Issuer Rating (enhanced)

-Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The GOULT bonds are also backed by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A bonds will fund various deferred maintenance projects across district school buildings, including a large project at one of the district's middle schools.

PROFILE

The district is located in Carver County at the southwest edge of the of the Twin Cities metropolitan area and spans about 84 square miles covering the cities of Chaska (A1), Chanhassen, Victoria and Carver as well as three townships. The district provides prekindergarten through twelfth grade education to over 9,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryan Patton

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

