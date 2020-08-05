Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 LOC-backed rating to Peralta CCD Taxable 2005 OPEB Bonds Series B-3

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the
Aa2/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings to Peralta Community College
District, CA Taxable 2005 Limited Obligation OPEB (Other Post-Employment
Benefit) Bonds, Series B-3 (the Bonds) in connection with
the issuance of a direct pay letter of credit (LOC) by Barclays Bank,
PLC. (the Bank) in support of the Bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The long-term rating is based on joint default analysis (JDA) which
reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions.
JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR)
Assessment of the LOC Bank and the credit quality of Peralta Community
College District, CA (the Obligor); (ii) the probability of
default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal
protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service
payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term
CR Assessments of Bank are A1(cr) / P-1(cr). Moody's has
assigned an underlying rating of A3 to the Bonds.
Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the
Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with
a JDA rating of Aa2 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood
of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term
rating of the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the
short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank,
or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank,
or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the
Bank and the Obligor increases.
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
The LOC is sized to cover the principal plus 48 days of interest at 12%,
the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 365-day
year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly
rate mode only.
The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms
in order to receive timely payment of principal and interest. In
the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for payment
of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize
funds from the Obligor in the debt service fund to make such payments
to bondholders in a full and timely manner.
The trustee is also instructed to draw on the LOC by 12:30 p.m.
(New York City time) on each purchase date, for purchase price to
the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Tendered Bonds
purchased by the Bank are held by the trustee and will not be released
until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that
the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn
for such Bonds.
Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated
by the Bank on the seventh calendar day following the honoring of such
drawing unless the trustee receives notice from the Bank by the close
of business on the sixth day following such drawing stating that interest
shall not be reinstated. The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory
tender not more than five (5) business days after the receipt of such
notice, but in no event later than the business day preceding the
termination date of the LOC. The LOC will terminate on the 15th
day following the trustee's receipt of notice of non-reinstatement
of the letter of credit.
Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC,
the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC.
The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds,
as provided below:
• Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) business
day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC, August 5,
2025;
• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;
• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon each conversion
of the interest rate;
• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon
the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement
agreement, the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender not more
than five (5) business days after the receipt of such notice, but
in no event later than the business day preceding the termination date
of the LOC.
Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode on any
business day by delivering written notice to the trustee and remarketing
agent at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the purchase date.
Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings only apply
while the Bonds are in the weekly rate mode.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Jacek Stolarz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Chandra Ghosal
VP - Senior Analyst/Manager
Public Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
