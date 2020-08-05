Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 LOC-backed rating to Peralta CCD Taxable 2005 OPEB Bonds Series B-3

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the Aa2/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings to Peralta Community College District, CA Taxable 2005 Limited Obligation OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefit) Bonds, Series B-3 (the Bonds) in connection with the issuance of a direct pay letter of credit (LOC) by Barclays Bank, PLC. (the Bank) in support of the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term rating is based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the LOC Bank and the credit quality of Peralta Community College District, CA (the Obligor); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of Bank are A1(cr) / P-1(cr). Moody's has assigned an underlying rating of A3 to the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa2 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized to cover the principal plus 48 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 365-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms in order to receive timely payment of principal and interest. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize funds from the Obligor in the debt service fund to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on the LOC by 12:30 p.m. (New York City time) on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank are held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the seventh calendar day following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice from the Bank by the close of business on the sixth day following such drawing stating that interest shall not be reinstated. The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender not more than five (5) business days after the receipt of such notice, but in no event later than the business day preceding the termination date of the LOC. The LOC will terminate on the 15th day following the trustee's receipt of notice of non-reinstatement of the letter of credit.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC, August 5, 2025;

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon each conversion of the interest rate;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender not more than five (5) business days after the receipt of such notice, but in no event later than the business day preceding the termination date of the LOC.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode on any business day by delivering written notice to the trustee and remarketing agent at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the purchase date. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings only apply while the Bonds are in the weekly rate mode.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Chandra Ghosal

VP - Senior Analyst/Manager

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

