Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to LOC-backed Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, GA, Taxable Industrial Development Revenue Refunding Bonds (Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. Project), Series 2022

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa2/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings to Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, GA, Taxable Industrial Development Revenue Refunding Bonds (Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. Project), Series 2022 (the "Bonds"). Korea Development Bank (the "Bank") will provide the letter of credit (the "LOC") to support the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based upon (i) the direct-pay LOC provided by the Bank, (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to bondholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank

Moody's current long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of the Bank are Aa2(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

The LOC is sized for full principal plus 45 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and will provide sufficient coverage while the Bonds are in the weekly rate mode. Moody's ratings apply to Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC by 11:00 a.m., New York City (NYC) time, on the second business day prior to any principal or interest payment date in accordance with its terms in order to receive payments when due. The trustee is also instructed to draw in accordance with the terms of the LOC for purchase price of tendered Bonds, to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient.

Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the fifth (5th) calendar day following the honoring of such interest drawing unless the trustee receives prior notice from the Bank, stating that (i) an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred, (ii) the interest component will not be reinstated, and (iii) directing the trustee to either cause a mandatory tender or acceleration of the Bonds. Upon receipt of a notice directing mandatory tender, the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the second (2nd) business day following receipt of such notice. Upon receipt of a notice directing acceleration, the trustee shall declare the Bonds immediately due and payable (at which time interest will cease to accrue) and immediately draw on the LOC.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or acceleration of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth day prior to the stated expiration date; currently November 9, 2025;

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the effective date of the substitution;

• Interest rate mode conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Bank may send notice directing the trustee to either cause (A) mandatory tender on the second (2nd) business day following the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, or (B) immediate acceleration of the Bonds.

The Bonds will be issued in the weekly rate mode with interest payable on the first business day of each month, commencing December 1, 2022. The Bonds are subject to conversion, in whole, to the term rate mode. The LOC is appropriately sized to support the Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode on any business day with seven (7) days prior written notice to the trustee. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

