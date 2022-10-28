Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Massachusetts's Metropolitan Highway System Rev. Ref. Bonds, 2022 Series A-1, A-2 & A-3; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2/VMIG 1 rating to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation - Metropolitan Highway System's (Tax Backed) Metropolitan Highway System Revenue Refunding Bonds (Subordinated), Commonwealth Contract Assistance Secured, Variable Rate Demand Obligations $123.8 million 2022 Series A-1, $123.8 million 2022 Series A-2 and $123.8 million 2022 Series A-3 (the Bonds). We maintain a Aa2 long term rating on the $350.4 million of outstanding parity debt. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long-term rating reflects the limited pledge of up to $125 million of general obligation contract assistance payments from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable) for payment of MHS bonds, along with the subordinate claim on the toll revenues of the MassDOT Metropolitan Highway System (senior lien rated A2 stable).

Massachusetts's Aa1 issuer rating reflects a robust economic base, driven by strong social factors such as a highly educated workforce and high income levels, that support an elevated long-term liability burden. Strong governance practices are reflected in continued stable financial performance and long-term planning to mitigate its above-average climate risks.

The short-term VMIG 1 ratings are derived from (i) the credit quality of TD Bank, N.A. for Series A-1 and U.S. Bank National Association (collectively the Banks) for Series A-2 and Series A-3 as the liquidity support providers for the applicable Series under separate Standby Bond Purchase Agreements (SBPAs); (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) our assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPAs without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of Commonwealth's obligation under the Contract for Assistance. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating, Aa2, assigned to the Bonds. Our current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment (CR Assessment) of each Bank is P-1(cr).

RATING OUTLOOK

Massachusetts's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the commonwealth will continue its trend of strong financial management, taking proactive measures to navigate challenges that could emerge if the economy faulters over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long-term rating:

- Significant increase in pledged revenues coupled with maintained higher coverage levels - Continued progress towards reducing the capital backlog - Stronger bondholder protections, such as a higher additional bonds test

Short-term rating:

- Short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long-term rating:

- Significant additional leveraging of sales tax revenues that leads to lower debt service coverage - Economic decline across Massachusetts - Operating strain, or reduced state support

Short-term rating:

- Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank providing liquidity support. - A multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The contract assistance payments are full faith and credit general obligations of the commonwealth, but are limited to $100 million annually, except for the final two years (2038 and 2039) when the amount is increased to $125 million. The payments are dedicated by MassDOT first to pay the debt service on the subordinate lien bonds. The bonds also benefit from a subordinate lien on the net toll revenues collected by the Metropolitan Highway System.

LIQUIDITY SUPPORT FOR TENDERS

In the event of a failed remarketing, liquidity support is provided by the TD Bank, N.A. liquidity facility for the 2022 Series A-1, and the U.S. Bank N.A. liquidity facilities for 2022 Series A-2 and 2022 Series A-3.

Each of the Bank's obligations under their respective SBPA may be automatically terminated or suspended if: (i) the Department fails to pay principal and/or interest on the Bonds, or on debt on parity with the Bonds; (ii) the Department or the Commonwealth enters bankruptcy or otherwise becomes insolvent; (iii) any provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Master Trust Agreement or the Supplemental Trust Agreement requiring the Department to make payments of principal or interest on Bonds shall at any time for any reason cease to be valid and binding on, or fully enforceable against, the Department as determined by any court having appropriate jurisdiction in a final nonappealable judgment; (iv) any provision of the SBPA, the Bonds, the Master Trust Agreement or the Supplemental Trust Agreement requiring the Department to make payments of principal or interest on Bonds shall at any time for any reason cease to be valid and binding on, or fully enforceable against, the Department as determined by any court in a final nonappealable judgment; (v) each rating agency then rating the Bonds, any debt of the Department secured by a lien on the payments under the Contract for Financial Assistance that is senior to or on a parity with the Bonds, or any general obligation debt of the Commonwealth secured by the full faith and credit of the Commonwealth, in each case, shall withdraw or suspend for credit related reasons or reduce below investment grade the then current ratings on the Bonds; (vi) the Commonwealth shall fail to make any payment required to be made by the Commonwealth under the Contract for Financial Assistance or any provision of the Contract for Financial Assistance, the Master Trust Agreement or the Supplemental Trust Agreement relating to the payments to be made by the Commonwealth pursuant to the Contract for Financial Assistance shall at any time for any reason cease to be valid and binding on, or fully enforceable against, the Commonwealth; (vii) the Commonwealth shall fail to pay when due and payable any general obligation indebtedness; or (viii) the dissolution or termination of the existence of the Department if a governmental authority does not assume the obligations of the Department under the SBPA and the Master Trust Agreement related to payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds.

The Bonds will be issued in the weekly rate mode with interest paid on each January 1st and July 1st. The Supplemental Trust Agreement permits conversion of the Bonds, in whole by Series, to the daily, long term, index, or bond interest term rate modes. Upon conversion of the interest rate on each Series of Bonds, such Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender. Moody's short-term rating applies to the Bonds only when they are in the daily or weekly rate modes. Bonds in the daily rate mode pay interest on the fifth business day of each month.

The Bonds are subject to optional tender (i) in the daily mode on any business day upon notice from bondholders by 10:30 a.m., New York City time; and (ii) in the weekly rate mode on any business day upon bondholder notice by 4:00 pm New York City time on the seventh (7th) day prior to the purchase date.

Each SBPA covers the full principal of the applicable Series plus 187 days of interest at 10%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and will provide sufficient coverage for the Bonds while they are in the daily or weekly rate modes. Each SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient.

The commitment under each SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (a) the Stated Expiration Date, November 10, 2027; (b) the date on which no Bonds remain outstanding; (c) the business day immediately succeeding the date on which all of the Bonds have been converted to an interest rate other than the daily or weekly rate; (d) the fifteenth (15th) day following the date on which a notice of termination is received by the tender agent; (e) the earlier of (i) the business day immediately succeeding the date on which an alternate liquidity facility has been provided for and become effective under the Supplemental Trust Agreement and (ii) the date on which an alternate liquidity facility has been provided for and become effective under the Supplemental Trust Agreement, provided, that the Bank has honored any purchase drawing in connection with such substitution, (f) the date on which the Available Commitment has been reduced to zero or terminated in its entirety; (g) the date on which the SBPA has immediately terminated.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will refund the Series 2019A subordinated bonds for economic savings.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the 15th largest state by population, with an estimated 7 million residents as of the 2021 census. Its gross domestic product, at $636.5 billion in 2021, ranks 12th among the states. Per capita income was 130% of the national average in 2021, the highest in the country.

The Metropolitan Highway System is managed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The MHS assets are comprised of the turnpike east of Route 128 (the Boston Extension), the three tunnels (Sumner, Callahan and Ted Williams) and the Tobin Bridge, as well as the existing Central Artery North Area (CANA) and the Central Artery. The overall MHS transportation network consists of almost 250 lane miles of roadway, of which approximately two thirds are tolled. Tolled facilities include the Ted Williams Tunnel, Sumner/Callahan Tunnel System and the Boston Extension. The network also includes 227 bridges and viaducts and seven major tunnel structures (three under Boston Harbor: Ted Williams, Sumner and Callahan; I-93 northbound and southbound tunnels, I-90 connector tunnel under Fort Point Channel and through South Boston, CANA tunnel beneath City Square through Charlestown).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denise Rappmund

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

