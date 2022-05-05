Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Nationwide Children's Hospital's (OH) Series 2022B; outlook stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa2/VMIG 1 to the County of Franklin, Ohio's $61 million Variable Rate Demand Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Nationwide Children's Hospital) (NCH) (the Bonds). The Bonds benefit from liquidity support in the form of a Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (SBPA) provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank). Moody's maintains Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on outstanding bonds. The outlook is stable. NCH will have approximately $1.2 billion in proforma debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of the Aa2 reflects Moody's expectation that NCH's very strong market position in pediatric services in the Columbus region, growing statewide and national reputation, large physician-hospital organization, and advanced research capabilities will support ongoing volume recovery from the pandemic. Also, regional partnerships and facilities investments will provide opportunities for new volume growth. These strategies, along with ongoing cost management, will drive a continuation of very good margins and partly offset elevated labor costs and strategic investments. Liquidity will remain strong since high capital spending will be financed by cashflow and bond proceeds. Moderate debt will allow NCH to absorb the upcoming new debt and maintain adequate leverage metrics. Typical of children's hospitals, high Medicaid will put the hospital at risk to state funding, although recent sizable increases in supplemental payments will benefit NCH in the near term.

Assignment of the VMIG 1 rating on the variable rate Bonds is derived from (i) the credit quality of the Bank as provider of liquidity support for the Bonds, (ii) the long-term rating of the bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the liquidity facility without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of Nationwide Children's Hospital (NCH). Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term Aa2 rating assigned to the Bonds. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that margins will remain very good as volume recovery, cost management and revenue growth help offset higher labor costs. Leverage metrics will be manageable, and strong liquidity will be sustained as bond proceeds and cashflow will support capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material enterprise growth and continued geographic diversification

- Sustained growth in margins and liquidity- Short-term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in debt above upcoming issuance and weakening of debt measures

- Material reduction in margins that represents a new lower level of performance- Adverse changes in Medicaid funding or supplemental payments- Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds

STANDBY BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Bank's obligation under the SBPA may be automatically terminated or suspended upon:

-NCH fails to pay when due the principal and interest on the Bonds, the Bank Bonds or on debt senior to or on parity with the Bonds;

-NCH fails to pay when due the principal and interest on the reimbursement obligations, the Liquidity Advance or the Term Loan, to the Bank;-an uninsured, final, nonappealable judgment for $10,000,000 or more rendered against NCH is not vacated, discharged, satisfied or stayed by NCH within 60 days;-a bankruptcy or similar proceeding is initiated by or against NCH or NCH is otherwise insolvent;-the long term ratings assigned to the Bonds by each rating agency then rating them are withdrawn, suspended, or reduced below investment grade;-NCH or a court or governmental authority with appropriate jurisdiction declares or imposes a moratorium on the payment of the Bonds, all debt senior to or on parity with the bonds or any parity obligation under the Master Indenture; or-the SBPA, the Original Master Indenture, the Bond Indenture, the Lease, the Sublease, the Series 2022 Bond Legislation, the Fiftieth Supplemental Master Indenture, Obligation No. 50B, or provisions relating to the payment of principal and interest on or security for the bonds in such documents is declared null and void and unenforceable against NCH, as determined by a court or other governmental authority with appropriate jurisdiction, or such provisions are repudiated or contested by NCH.

The Bonds are to be issued in the daily rate mode. The Bond Indenture permits conversion of the Bonds, in whole, to the weekly, one month, three month, six month, one year, five year or fixed rate modes. Bonds so converted will be subject to mandatory tender upon conversion with bondholders right to retain upon such tender. The SBPA supports the Bonds while in the daily and weekly rate modes. Moody's current short-term rating applies while the Bonds are in the daily and weekly rate modes. Interest payments on the 2022B Bonds will accrue from the 1st calendar date of each month through and including the last day of each month, and will be payable on the 5th business date of the next month.

Bondholders may, at their option, tender Bonds during the weekly rate mode on any business day with at least seven days prior written notice to the trustee, and during the daily rate mode on any business day with notice to the trustee and remarketing agent by 11:00 a.m. (Easter Time) on such business day.

The Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on: (i) each interest rate mode conversion date; (ii) on the day following the last day of any one month, three month, six month, one year, five year rate period; (iii) on the fifth (5th) business day prior to substitution of the SBPA; (iv) on the fifth (5th) business day preceding the date of expiration of the SBPA; (v) on a busines day selected by the trustee within 25 days of receipt by the trustee of notice of termination of the SBPA by the Bank; and (vi) as soon as possible but no later than the 3rd business day after receipt by the trustee of written notice from the Bank that an event of default has occurred under a credit facility agreement and written direction from the Bank that all Bonds shall be tendered for purchase.

The SBPA is sized to cover principal in an amount equal to the Bonds plus 35 days of interest at 10%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds while in the daily and weekly rate modes. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price for the Bonds to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient. Draws made on the SBPA received by 11:30 a.m., New York City time, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Draws will be reinstated upon reimbursement of such drawings.

The SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) May 18, 2029, the scheduled expiration date; and (ii) the date on which the available commitment under the SBPA is otherwise terminated.

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the Nationwide Children's Hospital and its parent, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Inc. Upon consent of a majority of bondholders, a Restated Master Trust Indenture will become effective, which is expected to occur in conjunction with the Series 2022 financing. The Restated MTI allows for a replacement master indenture without bondholder consent subject to rating tests. There will also be changes to financial covenants.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance certain outstanding debt.

PROFILE

Nationwide Children's Hospital, located in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest pediatric health care centers in the United States and one of six free-standing children's hospitals in Ohio. The hospital serves patients from 50 states and 45 foreign countries. Total revenues reached $3.5 billion in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

