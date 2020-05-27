Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Oregon HCSD MRB 2020 Series B bonds; outlook stable

NOTE: On May 28, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the REGULATORY DISCLOSURES section, the following disclosure was added as the fifth paragraph “The person who approved the long-term underlying credit ratings is Florence Zeman, Associate Managing Director, Housing, Journalists Tel 1-212-553-0376, Client Service Tel 1-212-553-1653. The person who approved the short-term enhanced credit ratings is Ferdinand Perrault, VP - Senior Credit Officer, Housing, Journalists Tel 1-212-553-0376, Client Service Tel 1-212-553-1653.” and at the end of the press release, the second contact was changed to Ferdinand Perrault, VP - Senior Credit Officer. Revised release follows.

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of Aa2/VMIG 1 to the proposed State of Oregon Housing and Community Services Department's (OHCSD) approximately $24.5 million Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Single-Family Mortgage Program), 2020 Series B (Non-AMT) (Variable Rate). Moody's maintains existing Aa2 ratings on all outstanding long-term parity debt issued under the Indenture dated as of May 1, 1988. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating assigned to the bonds reflects the current program asset to debt ratio of approximately 1.12x (excluding loan loss) as of June 30, 2019 audited financial statements. The rating also incorporates our expectation of the program's continuing satisfactory financial performance, portfolio composition and portfolio performance.

The VMIG 1 short term rating assigned to the bonds reflects the long-term rating on the program as well as the P-1(cr) short-term counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC or the Bank) and the Bank's obligation under the related standby letter of credit (Liquidity Facility or LF) to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Department. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Department changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings is based on the sufficient loan portfolio characteristics allowed under the Indenture, adequate projected asset to debt ratio in the near term, and the availability of reserves to bondholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Long term rating - Significant and sustained growth in the program asset to debt ratio along with strong loan portfolio characteristics

Short term rating - not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long term rating - Sustained erosion of the asset to debt ratio could put a downward pressure on the rating.

Short term rating - Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the LF provider and/or the rating of the program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the Department, secured by all revenues, investments and mortgage loans pledged under the Indenture. The 2020 Series B Bonds will pay interest on July 1 and January 1, commencing July 1, 2020.

Variable Rate

The 2020 Series B Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each January and July. The Department may elect to change the interest rate mode. Upon any such mode change, the bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The rating expires upon the earliest to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the LF, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the LF.

The LF provides for purchase by the Bank of the bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds.

These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the LF, Bond Indenture, the bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Department challenges or seeks adjudication that the LF, the Bond Indenture, the bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (3) the rating on the bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the LF.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 Series B Bonds are being issued to purchase newly originated mortgages loans, and to make deposits into certain funds under the Indenture. As per the Indenture, the Department is permitted to purchase mortgage loans relating to single family owner-occupied housing in Oregon, and to purchase guaranteed mortgage securities secured or backed by such mortgage loans.

PROFILE

The purpose of the State of Oregon Housing and Community Services Department is to assure an adequate source of capital for housing for low income persons and families living in the State of Oregon. To achieve that mission, the Department borrows funds to make single family and multi-family mortgage loans and has authority to issue State general obligation bonds to finance housing for elderly and disabled persons.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in long-term underlying rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The person who approved the long-term underlying credit ratings is Florence Zeman, Associate Managing Director, Housing, Journalists Tel 1-212-553-0376, Client Service Tel 1-212-553-1653. The person who approved the short-term enhanced credit ratings is Ferdinand Perrault, VP - Senior Credit Officer, Housing, Journalists Tel 1-212-553-0376, Client Service Tel 1-212-553-1653.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

