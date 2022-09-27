Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Oregon HCSD MRB 2022 Ser. D and Aa2 to 2022 Ser. E; outlook stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa2/VMIG 1 rating to the proposed $21 million State of Oregon Housing and Community Services Department's (OHCSD) Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Single-Family Mortgage Program), 2022 Series D (Federally Taxable) (Variable Rate) (the "Series D Bonds") and a Aa2 rating to the proposed $15 million Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Single-Family Mortgage Program), 2022 Series E (Non-AMT) (the "Series E Bonds") (collectively the "Bonds"). Moody's maintains existing Aa2 ratings on all outstanding long-term parity debt issued under the Indenture (the "bond program"). The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long term rating assigned to the Bonds reflects a satisfactory bond program financial position supported by a healthy program asset-to-debt ratio (PADR), at 1.12x (excluding loan loss) as of June 30, 2021, which offsets lower margins. The rating also reflects satisfactory loan portfolio characteristics and the oversight of a capable and active management team.

The VMIG 1 short term rating assigned to the Series D Bonds is based on the long-term rating of the bond program, the short term counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider, U.S. Bank, National Association ("U.S. Bank" or the "Bank") and the liquidity provider's obligation under the standby bond purchase agreement ("SBPA") to purchase the Series D Bonds upon an optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing. U.S. Bank has Moody's counterparty risk assessments of Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings is based on the sufficient loan portfolio characteristics allowed under the Indenture and the expectations that the satisfactory financial position and performance will be maintained over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long term rating

- Significant growth in the PADR and sustained increases in margins, along with strong loan portfolio characteristics and performance.

Short term rating

- not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long term rating

- Significant erosion of the PADR accompanied with sustained low margins, substantial deterioration in portfolio performance and/or a significant increase in variable rate debt.

Short term rating

- Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider and/or the rating of the bond program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligations of the Department, secured by all revenues, investments and mortgage loans pledged under the Indenture. The Indenture has a debt service reserve account with a requirement of at least 3% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of all bonds issued under the indenture.

VARIABLE RATE

The Series D Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each January and July. The Department may elect to change the interest rate mode. Upon any such mode change, the Series D Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The rating on the Series D Bonds expires upon the earliest to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of the Series D Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Series D Bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, Bond Indenture, the Series D Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Department challenges or seeks adjudication that the SBPA, the Bond Indenture, the Series D Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (3) the rating on the Series D Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of the Series D Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series D Bonds are being issued to purchase newly originated mortgages loans, and to make deposits into certain funds under the Indenture. Proceeds from the Series E Bonds will be deposited in the Series E Acquisition Subaccount and the available funds related to the issuance of the Series E Bonds are expected to be held in escrow until the redemption or maturity date of the bonds. As per the Indenture, the Department is permitted to purchase mortgage loans relating to single family owner-occupied housing in Oregon, and to purchase guaranteed mortgage securities secured or backed by such mortgage loans.

PROFILE

The purpose of the State of Oregon Housing and Community Services Department is to assure an adequate source of capital for housing for low income persons and families living in the State of Oregon. To achieve that mission, the Department borrows funds to make single family and multi-family mortgage loans and has authority to issue State general obligation bonds to finance housing for elderly and disabled persons.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560 The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacqueline McFadyen

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

