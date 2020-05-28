Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Pennsylvania HFA's Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2020-132B (Non-AMT); outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2/VMIG 1 rating to the proposed $30.0 million Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's (PHFA) Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2020-132B (Non-AMT). We maintain the Aa2 and VMIG 1 ratings on approximately $2.9 billion of outstanding debt within the Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) indenture. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the indenture's strong reserves resulting in ample overcollateralization, improved financial operations, and favorable and conservative loan profile with satisfactory mortgage insurance provisions. Additionally, the debt portfolio is prudently structured with moderate call risk exposure backed by strong counterparties.

The VMIG 1 short term rating assigned to the bonds reflects the long-term rating on the program as well as the P-1(cr) counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider, TD Bank, N.A. ( TD or the Bank) and the Bank's obligation under the standby bond purchase agreement (Liquidity Facility or LF) to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for PHFA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Agency changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that PHFA will maintain the program's positive financial margins, strong balance sheet resources and active oversight of its loan portfolio to insulate the MRB indenture from potentially adverse market conditions related COVID-related economic uncertainties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long Term Rating - Sustained and steady growth in program profitability supported by improved delinquency performance

Long Term Rating - Improved loan loss support within the mortgage portfolio

Short Term Rating - Not Applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long Term Rating - Severe economic downturn that negatively impacts the state's comparatively weaker housing fundamentals and causes significant loan loss within the uninsured portfolio

Long Term rating - Dramatic shift in loan portfolio composition toward riskier mortgage that materially erodes agency financial strength.

Short term rating - Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the LF provider and/or the rating of the program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the PHFA (Aa2/stable) payable from and secured by a pledge of Revenues (defined to include principal and interest due on all Mortgage Loans, exclusive of fees payable for accounting, collection and other services required in connection with servicing of the Mortgage Loans), as well as a pledge of the Mortgage Loans and a pledge of all amounts and investments on deposit in funds and accounts established by the Indenture.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest will be paid on the 1st day of each October and April commencing October 1, 2020. The Agency may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds from the weekly rate mode to a different interest mode period. Upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The Liquidity Facility provides for purchase by TD Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds.

These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the LF, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Agency challenges or seeks adjudication that the LF, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the LF.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used, along with an Agency contribution, to provide funds to purchase new mortgage loans for single family residences for persons and families of low and moderate income, and to pay certain costs of issuing the Bonds.

PROFILE

The Agency is authorized to promote housing for low and moderate income families within the state through the purchase of loans or mortgages from participating lending institutions that finance the purchase, construction, improvement or rehabilitation of owner-occupied single family residences. PHFA's $2.9 billion of loans outstanding (as of December 31, 2019) are all 30-year fixed rate mortgages.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 an available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

