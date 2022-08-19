Moody's assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Wisconsin HEDA's Home Ownership Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series B (Variable Rate Demand) (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds)

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Services has assigned the rating of Aa2/VMIG 1 to the $22.5 million Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority's ("WHEDA" or the "Authority") Home Ownership Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series B (Variable Rate Demand) (Non-AMT) (Social Bonds) (the "Bonds"). Moody's maintains the rating of Aa2 on the program. The outlook on the long-term underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long term rating reflects the 1987 Resolution Home Ownership Revenue Bond ("HORB") program's sound financial position, favorable portfolio performance, shift to mortgage backed securities ("MBS") and relatively low delinquencies on mortgage loans. These factors in combination are expected to enable this program to continue to perform well over time.

The VMIG 1 short term rating reflects the standby bond purchase agreement ("SBPA") provided by Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (Aaa/P-1) and the long term rating of the bond program. The short term rating expires on the earliest to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on good financial position and solid loan performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvements in financial performance as evidenced by strong program asset to debt ratio growth and program profitability.

- N/A (short term rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Severe housing market or economic downturns.

- Factors that severely erode or aversely effect the financial strength of the Authority.

- With respect to the short term rating, a downgrade of the short term rating of the liquidity provider and/or the long term rating of the bond program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are general obligations of the Authority (rated Aa3/Stable). The Bonds are secured by a pledge of certain collateral, including revenues from Mortgage Loans (including mortgage backed securities comprised of pools of Mortgage Loans) made by the Authority.

The Bonds are secured on a parity with other Bonds issued by the Authority under the HORB.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each March and September commencing on March 1, 2023. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode to a different period. Upon any such mode change, to an adjustable, floating rate, index rate or fixed rate mode, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds.

These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank)is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Authority challenges or seeks adjudication that the SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Bonds will provide funding for the Authority to purchase MBS' backed by pools of Mortgage Loans, make a deposit in the Debt Service Reserve Fund and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Authority is authorized to make or purchase loans or mortgages by contracting with lending institutions to finance the purchase, construction, improvement or rehabilitation of owner

occupied single family residences in the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

