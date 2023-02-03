Moody's assigns Aa2(sf)/VMIG 1(sf) to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's Class II Adjustable Rate Bonds, 2023 Series E-2 (Federally Taxable) (Social Bonds); outlook stable

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the ratings of Aa2(sf)/VMIG 1(sf) to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's ("CHFA" or the "Authority") $33.9 million Single Family Mortgage Bonds, Class II Adjustable Rate Bonds, 2023 Series E-2 (Federally Taxable) (Social Bonds) (sf). Moody's also maintains the Aaa(sf)/Aa2(sf)/Aa3(sf) ratings with a stable outlook on all outstanding Class I, Class II and Class III bonds, respectively. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2(sf) rating on the Class II bonds reflects the bond program's strong portfolio composition, solid loan performance, significantly strong and growing asset to liability overcollateralization levels (1.10x PADR) as well as skilled program management.

The VMIG 1 (sf) short term rating is based on the long-term rating on the parity bonds under the program as well as the P-1 short term rating of the liquidity provider, Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (the "Bank") and the Bank's obligation under the related standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable. We expect the portfolio composition, the solid overcollateralization and active management of Colorado Housing to protect the bond program from possible loan losses throughout all but the most severe real estate downturns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the long term rating:

- Significant increase in PADR and improvement in risk profile, including reduction of the size of variable rate debt and related swaps.

For the short term rating:

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the long term rating:

The ratings of the bonds could come under pressure if the Indenture experiences a significant decline in asset-to-debt ratios and/or profitability, substantial downgrades of counterparties and/or other unforeseen events that lead to lower financial performance.

For the short term rating:

- Downgrade of the short term rating of the Bank and/or of the bond program's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from the revenues and assets pledged under the Single Family Mortgage Bonds Indenture dated October 1, 2001 (Master Indenture), as amended. The 2023 Series E-2 Bonds are being issued as Class II Obligations pursuant to the Indenture and will be payable and secured by the Trust Estate.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will be in the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the 1st day of each May and November. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds to a different interest rate period. Upon any such change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

The short term rating reflects the SBPA provided by the Bank and expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to a uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest will be paid on the 1st of each November and May. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode from the weekly rate mode to a different period in which interest is determined on a daily, weekly, term, or fixed rate basis. Upon any such mode change, the bonds are subject to mandatory tender. The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2023 Series E-2 Bonds, together with other available funds, are expected to be used to: (a) finance Mortgage Loans indirectly through the acquisition of certain portfolios of mortgage backed securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, (b) finance certain Second Mortgage Loans, (c) fund a deposit to the 2023 Series E-2 subaccount of the Revenue Fund; and (d) pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

All Bonds and Auxiliary Obligations outstanding under the Master Indenture (other than Auxiliary Obligations which are General Obligations of the Authority) will be secured by and payable from all of the Authority's rights and interests in and to the revenues, assets and moneys pledged under the Master Indenture. In accordance with the Master Indenture, any Bonds or Auxiliary Obligations may be outstanding as Class I, Class II, Class III or Class IV Obligations and may also be designated as General Obligations of the Authority. As of December 31, 2022, Bonds issued under the Master Indenture were outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,726,445,198, including $1,483,685,198 of Class I Bonds, $188,245,000 of Class II Bonds and $54,515,000 of Class III Bonds. No Class IV Bonds were outstanding under the Master Indenture as of such date.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

