Moody's assigns Aa3 Denver (City and County of) CO Airport Enterprise Series 2022C-E Airport System Revenue Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 to Denver (City and County of) CO Airport Enterprise's $360 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C (Fixed Rate Non-AMT), $48 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022D (Fixed Rate AMT), and approximately $676 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022E (Term Rate Non-AMT). The enterprise also has $3.4 billion of outstanding parity airport system revenue bonds rated Aa3 and $3.4 billion of outstanding airport system subordinate revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect the airport's improved market position that began before the pandemic and has been maintained with the strong recovery in traffic to date. Denver International Airport's (DEN) very strong market position is based on the geographically isolated service area that is experiencing above average population growth and benefits from strong demographics that skew young and wealthy, all of which promote strong demand for air travel at Denver International Airport (DEN). The airport's service offering is diversified between United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Ba2 negative), Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 stable) and Frontier Airlines, which all enjoy similar airport cost structures at DEN, which in turn promotes competition. United and Southwest airlines have signed longer term agreements through 2035, and Frontier has signed through 2034, that have included new gates that were built as part of the airport's recent capital plan. The airport's improved importance to airlines is highlighted by it is now the largest domestic market for United, Southwest, and Frontier, per the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Passenger traffic at the airport has been amongst the strongest of large markets, with both domestic and international traffic recovering above 2019 levels in April. The ratings also consider ample liquidity at 1,240 days cash on hand at the end of fiscal year ended December 2021.

The ratings acknowledge that while debt issuance will be significantly larger than prior expectations, the total debt burden per enplaned passenger will remain inline with other large hub markets and costs to airlines will be roughly equivalent to other mid-continent connecting hubs that are similarly rated at the new rating levels. That said, the next $2.9 billion plan is exposed to cost escalation given that most of the projects do not yet have final design or have been procured with fixed price contracts and remains the greatest risk to the airport. Improvements to the concourses and Great Hall must also be done while maintaining current operational levels, which adds time and complexity. Moody's expects that airport management will actively manage the capital plan and adjust as needed for changes in operations or construction costs if economic conditions deteriorate.

The Aa3 senior rating reflects very strong Moody's net revenue DSCR, projected to remain above 2.0x over the forecast period. Senior lien debt will compose just over half of the debt structure after the current sale. The A1 on subordinate lien bonds reflect the subordinated payment pledge and narrower Moody's net revenue DSCR, expected to narrow to around 1.15x over the forecast period. The lower DSCR is normal when more debt service is allocated to airlines, for which rates are set closer to cost-recovery levels, but with lower volatility given the leased space under long-term contracts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that DEN will continue to have one of the stronger passenger recoveries in the nation, even in a period of economic stress and that the capital plan will be managed to reflect changes in economic or operational conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Given the substantial risks around the capital plan, the airport is unlikely to be upgraded until the plan is complete and no additional large capital projects are envisioned

-Senior net revenue DSCR above 2.5x and/or total DSCR above 1.5x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Total net revenue DSCR below 1.10x on a sustained basis

-Liquidity below 450 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of airport revenues on a parity basis with all other senior bonds and obligations. The rate covenant requires gross revenues plus other available revenues, including the rolling coverage account, to be sufficient to cover operating and maintenance expenses (O&M) and 125% of senior lien debt service and 110% of aggregate debt service. The rolling coverage account is currently funded at 25% of debt service and debt service reserves are funded at maximum annual debt service. As of January 1, 2019, all PFCs will be applied to the definition of gross revenue for the purpose of the bond ordinance. Senior lien bonds are secured by a cash funded common debt service reserve. Subordinate lien bonds are secured by a series specific debt service reserve fund sized at the standard 3-prong test. Subordinate lien bonds have a cash funded reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022C and Series 2022E Bonds will be used to fund a portion of the 2027-2027 Capital Plan, refund several series of bonds for savings, refund Series 2019D bonds at the mandatory November 2022 tender, and refund a portion of the Series 2007G1-G2 bonds and terminate associated swaps. The Series 2022D bonds will be used to and refund a portion of the Series 2007G1-G2 bonds and terminate associated swaps.

PROFILE

DEN is owned by the City and County of Denver (Aaa stable), and the power to operate, maintain and control DEN is vested in Denver's Department of Aviation. By ordinance, Denver has designated the Department of Aviation as an "enterprise" within the meaning of the state constitution, with the authority to issue its own revenue bonds or other financial obligations for and on behalf of the Department of Aviation. DEN, the primary asset of the airport system, opened in February 1995, and replaced Stapleton International Airport. The DEN site encompasses approximately 53 square miles located about 24 miles northeast of Denver's central business district. The passenger terminal complex, which encompasses approximately 1.2 million square feet, is reached via a 12 mile dedicated access road from Interstate 70. DENs airfield includes six runways, while the passenger terminal complex consists of a landside terminal and three airside concourses.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

