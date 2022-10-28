Moody's assigns Aa3 ENH rating to Highline Academy Network's (CO) Charter School Revenue Bonds, Series 2022

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 enhanced rating to the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority, CO's $15.6 million Charter School Revenue Bonds (Highline Academy Charter School Project) Series 2022A and $140,000 Charter School Revenue Bonds (Highline Academy Charter School Project) Federally Taxable Series 2022B. Moody's assigned a Baa3 underlying rating to the bonds on October 18, 2022.

The Series 2022 bonds will be issued by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority with proceeds loaned to Highline Academy Building Corporation under a loan agreement. The entirety of Highline Academy Network's operating revenue is pledged toward repayment of the bonds and the Southeast Campus is mortgaged for the benefit of bondholders.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 enhanced rating reflects Colorado's Treasury Department's determination that the bonds qualify for Colorado's Charter School Moral Obligation Program. Colorado's Charter School Moral Obligation Program provides debt service reserve replenishment or direct payment of debt service by the program, if necessary. The assignment of the Aa3 enhanced rating is contingent upon the planned issuance through the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority and participation in the Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program. For more information on the Moral Obligation Program, please see Moody's Rating Action on the Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program dated May 24, 2018.

RATING OUTLOOK

Not applicable to enhanced ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade to the state's Issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure by the legislature to make requested appropriations under the Charter School Moral Obligation Program

- A downgrade of the state's Issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program is open to charter schools that have issued bonds through the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority and have received an underlying investment grade rating.

Charter school bonds that have qualified for and are participating in the program have a debt service reserve funded at MADs. Per the statutes, if there is a draw on the bond debt service reserve that is not immediately replenished, the authority shall submit to the governor a certificate certifying the amount required to restore the bond debt service reserve to the reserve requirement. The governor, in turn, shall submit to legislature a request for an appropriation in an amount to restore the bond debt service reserve fund. In the indentures for the charter school bonds, the authority covenants to make the notice to the governor. The statutes and the indenture do not specify the timing of the actions by the authority and the governor, a weakness compared to other moral obligations.

The enhanced rating on the Series 2022 bonds reflects the benefits of the Colorado Charter School Debt Service Reserve Fund Program (CCSDSRF) under the state's Moral Obligation Program. This is a separate reserve, held by the State Treasurer, which is available to pay debt service on participating charter school debt. As of May 31, 2022, the balance in the fund was approximately $15.9 million including: $7.5 million in the interest savings account funded by annual 10 bps payments by participating charter schools and $8.4 million appropriated by the state legislature, inclusive of interest earnings. If, 10 days prior to a debt service date, the trustee for a participating charter school bond has not received funds for the payment of principal and interest and the bond debt service reserve has been depleted, the trustee shall notify the State Treasurer and the State Treasurer will make the debt service payment using money in the CCSDSRF. Payment of debt service using money in the CCSDSRF does not require additional appropriation by the legislature.

Participation in the Moral Obligation Program and the CCSDSRF is capped by statute at $750 million outstanding principal. As of October 2022, the outstanding par value of the bonds issued under the program is approximately $584 million. There has never been a payment made under the CCSDSRF or the Moral Obligation Program payment mechanism.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be used to construct improvements at Highline Academy's Southeast Campus, adding five additional classrooms, new flexible learning space, teacher support space including five new offices, renovation of two existing classrooms, storage, and gender-neutral restrooms. Proceeds will also refund the school's outstanding Public Finance Authority Charter School Revenue Bonds (Highline Academy Charter School Project), Series 2018, and fund the bond reserve fund at MADS.

PROFILE

The Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority is an independent state authority created to assist in the financing of capital projects for educational and cultural institutions across the state. The Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program is established by state statute and administered by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority.

Highline Academy Network (HAN) is a public charter school network and nonprofit organized under the laws of the State of Colorado. The network offers ECE-8th grade educational services across two campuses in the Denver City & County School District 1, CO (known as DPS), the network's authorizer. The school's academic program is based on the National Common Core Standards with social emotional health and character development taught in all grades.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

