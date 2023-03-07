info

London , March 7, 2023 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to AXA PPP Healthcare Limited (AXA PPP) and AXA Leben AG (AXA Leben), operating subsidiaries of AXA SA (AXA) respectively in the UK and Switzerland. The outlook is stable on both entities.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000007558 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

– Assignment of IFSR of Aa3 with stable outlook to AXA PPP

The assignment of the Aa3 IFSR to AXA PPP reflects its strong franchise in the UK private medical insurance (PMI) market and strong profitability. An offsetting factor is the company's low geographic and product diversification. The Aa3 IFSR reflects a standalone assessment of A2 and two notches of uplift incorporating implicit support from the ultimate parent company AXA SA. Implicit support reflects the company's strategic importance as AXA's UK health insurer and the expectation that AXA would provide AXA PPP with financial support if required.

AXA PPP is ranked second place in the UK PMI market by gross written premium, with a market share in excess of 30%. The company offers medical insurance to a wide range of customers in the UK, however diversification outside of UK medical insurance is low. We expect the company to defend its market position through product innovation and investments in technology. AXA PPP's profitability is strong, driven mainly by underwriting performance, with AXA PPP reporting an average combined ratio 92.8% over the past 5 years to 2021.

AXA PPP's investment portfolio is relatively conservatively positioned and reliance on reinsurance is minimal. The company does have a growing exposure to alternative asset classes such as private credit and infrastructure and hedge funds, however, around 75% of the investment portfolio is composed of cash and investment-grade fixed income instruments.

AXA PPP's capitalisation is lower than similarly rated peers, with Solvency II coverage of 146% at year-end 2021. The firm's capitalisation is constrained by the payment of regular dividends to the AXA group, although if AXA PPP were to breach the group's solvency appetite on a sustained basis we would expect AXA SA to inject capital.

The rating of AXA PPP also take into account the effectiveness of its governance as part of Moody's assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. AXA PPP benefits from integration with the AXA group's governance framework. AXA's risk management, policies and procedures are in line with industry best practices

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AXA PPP will maintain its market share and profitability as well as continuing to benefit from the implicit support of the AXA group.

– Assignment of IFRS of Aa3 with stable outlook to AXA Leben AG

The assignment of the Aa3 rating of AXA Leben AG reflects the credit characteristics of the entire AXA Switzerland, which also includes the property and casualty (P&C) operations of AXA Versicherungen AG (IFSR Aa3 stable); we consider the two operations as one analytic unit. The Aa3 IFSR reflects a standalone assessment of A1 and one notch of uplift incorporating implicit support from the ultimate parent company AXA SA. Implicit support reflects the strategic importance of AXA Switzerland to the group and the expectation of financial support from AXA if required.

The Aa3 IFSR of AXA Leben reflects its very strong position in the Swiss life insurance market, ranking second in the group life and third in the individual life markets with about 5% and 14% market shares respectively. AXA Leben's product risk profile has significantly improved over the recent years, following the conversion of the group life business to a semi-autonomous model. AXA Leben's credit profile also benefit from strong capital adequacy as reflected by Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 201% at 1 January 2022, as well as very strong asset liability management capacity.

More negatively, while the ongoing shift of new business towards capital light products and the higher interest rates reduce the pressure on margins and earnings generations, the weight of traditional high-guaranteed saving products in AXA Leben's individual life business remains high with the average guaranteed rate decreasing only gradually.

The rating of AXA Leben also take into account the effectiveness of its governance as part of Moody's assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. AXA Leben benefits from integration with the AXA group's governance framework. AXA's risk management, policies and procedures are in line with industry best practices.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on its ultimate parent company, AXA SA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

– AXA PPP

Moody's said that the following factors could lead to an upgrade of AXA PPP's rating: (i) an upgrade of the ratings of AXA SA.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of AXA PPP's rating: (i) a downgrade of AXA's ratings or any reduction in Moody's assessment of the level of support for AXA PPP; (ii) a sustained deterioration in profitability, with combined ratios consistently in excess of 100%; (iii) a material deterioration of market share as a result of regulatory changes, political actions or reputational damage.

– AXA Leben

Moody's said that the following factors could lead to an upgrade of AXA Leben's rating: (i) an upgrade of the ratings of AXA SA.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of AXA Leben: (i) a downgrade of AXA's ratings, or any reduction in Moody's assessment of the level of support for AXA Switzerland, (ii) AXA Switzerland's failure to consistently achieve returns on capital of above 8% and a weaker capitalisation, (iii) a material deterioration of market share, (iv) a riskier asset profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating AXA PPP Healthcare Limited was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 . The principal methodology used in rating AXA Leben AG was Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com . Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000007558 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved AXA PPP Healthcare Limited credit ratings is Simon James Robin Ainsworth, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved AXA Leben credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Will Keen-Tomlinson
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Simon James Robin Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

