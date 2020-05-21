Moody's assigns Aa3 UND & Aa2 ENH to Fairmont Area ISD 2752, MN's GO bonds

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned underlying Aa3 and enhanced Aa2 ratings to Fairmont Area Independent Schools District 2752, MN's $1.9 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains an underlying Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the district will have about $32 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying Aa3 rating reflects a moderately sized tax base, a very healthy financial position that is characterized by consistent operating surpluses and strong reserves and somewhat above average leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fairmont Area ISD 2752. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Fairmont Area ISD 2752 changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to underlying ratings of local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material tax base expansion coupled with improved resident income levels

-Reduced leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens

-Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Weakening of the tax base or demographic profile

-Material weakening of reserves

-Increased leverage related to long-term debt or pension burdens

-Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

-Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance various deferred maintenance projects included in the district's revised ten-year facility plan, which has been approved by the Commissioner of Education.

PROFILE

Fairmont Area ISD 2752 is located approximately 130 miles southwest of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area. The district covers about 165 square miles and has approximately 12,200 residents. The district is governed by an elected school board and has a staff of about 222 employees, including 88 non-licensed employees and 134 licensed employees who provide kindergarten through twelfth grade education to just under 1,700 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

