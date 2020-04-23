Moody's assigns Aa3 UND & Aa2 ENH to Moorhead, MN's GO bonds

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating and Aa2 enhanced rating to the City of Moorhead, MN's $14.5 million General Obligation Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the city will have $202 million in GOULT debt, $185 million of which is rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The City of Moorhead's Aa3 rating is supported by a growing tax base in the Fargo, ND (Aa2 stable) metro area with average wealth and income and a strong financial position. The rating also reflects the city's elevated direct and overall debt burdens, inclusive of overlapping debt from Moorhead Independent School District 152, MN (Aa3) and Clay County (Aa3). Moorhead's pension burden and fixed costs are moderate.

The Aa2 enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program for cities and counties. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 GOULT rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should a city or county be unable to meet debt service requirements. The appropriation mechanism allows for advances from the state's General Fund to avert default on a qualified series of bonds for a city or county participating in the program. City or county repayment is either from state aid withholding or from a property tax levy.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Moorhead. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material strengthening of the tax base

- Improvement in resident income

- Significant moderation of the direct and overall debt burdens

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increases in debt or pension burdens

- Material narrowing of fund balance or liquidity

- Weakening of the credit quality of the city's electric, water, or wastewater utilities, which provide transfers to the general fund

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The city intends to pay debt service with net revenues of the water system, which provided 2.7x debt service coverage in fiscal 2018. The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the city be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The city's Series 2020A bonds will finance various improvements of the city's water system.

PROFILE

The City of Moorhead is located on the Minnesota (Aa1 stable)-North Dakota (Aa1 stable) border, across the Red River from the City of Fargo, ND. It serves as the seat for Clay County and provides public safety, stormwater, and wastewater services, operates and maintains libraries and parks, and provides a range of other municipal services to over 43,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

