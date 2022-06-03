Moody's assigns Aa3 UND and Aa2 ENH to Killdeer PSD 16, ND's GOULT Bonds

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Killdeer Public School District 16, ND's $4.5 million General Obligation Building Fund Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating and its Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the district will have $26.6 million of outstanding GOULT debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating incorporates the district's healthy resident incomes, high wealth and healthy financial profile. The rating also considers historically stable enrollment trend that is expected to continue. The rating also incorporates economic concentration in the oil and gas industry, and elevated leverage and fixed costs. The district has the flexibility to raise local revenue, which is subject to a cap, but can be overridden with voter approval.

The Aa3 GOULT rating is the same as the Aa3 issuer rating based on the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to levy ad valorem property taxes without limit as to rate or amount.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, as established by state statute. The program rating incorporates adequate program mechanics and the credit quality of the State of North Dakota, which has an issuer rating of Aa1 with a stable outlook. For more information on the state's rating and outlook, please see our rating report for the State of North Dakota dated December 9, 2021.

Under the program, established and designed by the State of North Dakota, the bonds are backed by the state's pledge to accelerate state aid that has been appropriated to the district during the current fiscal year should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. Pursuant to North Dakota code 6-09.4-23, the superintendent of the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will intercept aid due to a school district if notified of a potential debt service deficiency. To participate in the program, school districts must adopt a bond resolution and agree to provide a bond counsel opinion as well as file the debt service schedule with the DPI. School districts must also certify to an additional bonds test of two times maximum annual debt service based on school aid available to the district. The district has completed all of the pre-sale requirements for participating in the program. Based on fiscal 2021-2022 state aid revenues of $3.6 million, the projected available state aid on an August 1 principal payment date for all outstanding issues in the program is approximately 2.01x maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $1.8 million. In addition, participation in the intercept program is irrevocable as long as indebtedness enhanced by the program remains outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increase in operating reserves

- Material and sustained decline of long-term liabilities - Upgrade of the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's school district credit enhancement program (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of narrowing of reserves

- Sustained increase in long term liabilities - Downgrade of the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's school district credit enhancement program (enhanced) - Weakening of program mechanics, intercept timing or documentation (enhanced) - Significant decline in debt service coverage by pledged state aid (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are valid and binding general obligations of the district payable from ad valorem taxes on all taxable property located in the district. The bonds are also backed by the state's pledge to accelerate state aid that has been appropriated to the district during the current fiscal year should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will provide financing for a portion of the cost of constructing and equipping a new school.

PROFILE

The district is located in western North Dakota (Aa1 stable) in Dunn County and covers 856 square miles. The district provides education for students in the Cities of Killdeer and Dunn Center, and surrounding areas and has an estimated population of 2,457.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amy Hellmann

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

