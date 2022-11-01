Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/A1 ENH to Fayette CSD, KY's Rev. Bonds

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating and an A1 enhanced rating to Fayette County School District, KY's $91.2 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating on the district and a Aa3 rating on the district's parity revenue bonds. Following the current issuance, the district will have approximately $540 million in debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's diverse economy that serves as a regional economic center, stable financial position and manageable long-term liabilities and fixed costs.
The Aa3 rating on the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating of Aa2 reflecting the appropriation risk and the essential nature of the leased assets (school buildings and facilities) secured by a statutory mortgage lien.
The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (A1), which is available to all school districts in Kentucky (Aa3 stable). Fayette County School District meets the 1.0x debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating; estimated available state aid, based on estimated fiscal 2022 state aid receipts ($92.9 million), would provide an ample 2.4x coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment ($38 million in fiscal 2023) based on preliminary numbers.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Trend of operating surpluses leading to strengthened reserves and liquidity
- Improved resident income and wealth levels
- An upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's long-term issuer rating (enhanced rating only)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reduction in operating flexibility and reserve levels
- Substantial increase in debt burden or long-term liabilities
- Weakened income or wealth levels
- Trend of declining enrollment
- Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's long-term issuer rating (enhanced rating only)
- Weakening of the program's notification and timing provisions or of the state Department of Education's ("KY DOE") oversight (enhanced rating only)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are payable from annual lease rental payments from the school district, which are subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a statutory mortgage lien on the financed projects.
All of the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds are also supported by the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program. The mechanics of the state enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will fund the construction of a new middle school and a land purchase.
PROFILE
Fayette County School District is located in north central Kentucky (Aa3 stable) and is headquartered in Lexington (Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government, Aa2 stable), approximately 78 miles east of Louisville (Louisville & Jefferson Co. Metro. Government, Aa1 stable).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
