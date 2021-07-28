Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/A1 ENH to Fayette County School District, KY's Rev. Bonds

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and A1 enhanced ratings to Fayette County School District, KY's $42.1 million School Building Refunding Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2021A and $34.2 million School Building Refunding Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2021B. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and Aa3 rating on parity lease revenue debt outstanding. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligation without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The district has approximately $467 million in lease revenue debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's diverse economy that serves as a regional economic center, stable financial position and manageable long-term liabilities and fixed costs.

The Aa3 rating on the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating of Aa2 reflecting the appropriation risk and the essential nature of the leased assets (school buildings and facilities) secured by a statutory mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (KSDE) which carries an A1 rating with a stable outlook. The program rating is available to all Kentucky school districts and the rating and outlook shadows the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which is currently Aa3 stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained growth of reserves and liquidity

- Strengthened resident income and wealth levels

- Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in operating flexibility and reserve levels

- Substantial increase in debt burden or long-term liabilities

- Weakened income or wealth levels

- Trend of declining enrollment

- Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from annual lease rental payments from the school district, which are subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a statutory mortgage lien on the financed projects.

All of the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds are also supported by the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program. The mechanics of the state enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2021A bonds will refund portions of the 2013A bonds with no extension of maturity for an estimated net present value savings equal to 12.6% of refunded principal. Proceeds of the 2021B bonds will refund portions of the 2012B bonds with no extension of maturity for an estimated net present value savings equal to 5.2% of refunded principal.

PROFILE

Fayette County School District is located in the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable) and is coterminous with Lexington-Fayette Urban County Govt., KY (general obligation Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lauren Von Bargen

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Nichols

Additional Contact

PFG Admin

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

