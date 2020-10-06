Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aa1 ENH to Hillsboro SD, No.1J, OR's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Hillsboro School District No. 1J, OR's $40.4 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). The current offering will also receive the Aa1 enhanced rating of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Moody's maintains its Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and full faith and credit obligations. The outlook on the district's underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds reflects the district's narrow reserve position that is expected to improve modestly in fiscal 2020 and will remain flat over the near term. The rating incorporates the district's large and diverse tax base in the Portland (Aaa stable) metro region with above-average socioeconomic metrics. Fixed costs, including debt, pension and OPEB liabilities, are elevated but manageable.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based upon the assumption that the bonds will qualify for and be backed by the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit and taxing power to guaranty debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Oregon (Aa1 stable), strong state oversight of local school districts and strong program mechanics.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Hillsboro SD, No.1 J given its strong tax base and local economy and limited reliance on state aid. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's finances will remain balanced over the near term supported by a surplus in 2020 and stable budgeted operations in fiscal 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of surplus operations supporting materially strengthened liquidity and reserves

- Lowered long-term liability profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further erosion of financial position

- Growth to long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit and an unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

The Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith, credit and taxing power under the to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school district's GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 bonds will refund the district's 2012 GO bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

Located approximately 18 miles west of Portland, the district provides K-12 educational services to an estimated population of 139,297 across 200 square miles of Washington, Yamhill and Multnomah Counties. In 2020 the district is projected to have enrollment of 19,721 students with an average daily membership of 24,487.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Manoleas

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

PF General Administration

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

