Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH ratings to Ysleta ISD, TX's Series 2022 GOs; outlook is stable

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Ysleta Independent School District, TX's $150 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the previously assigned Aa3 issuer rating as well as the Aa3 underlying ratings on the district's previously rated general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $1 billion of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong fiscal management and conservative budgeting that has led to a stable and healthy financial position which is balanced by an elevated debt profile compared to similarly rated peers, which will limit the district's future flexibility as debt service requirements will increase following the current issuance and remain high through the 34 year amortization period. However, the district's high debt burden is partially mitigated by significant state support of debt service and the district's manageable pension liability. Further mitigating the elevated debt burden is the very material operational savings the district will experience due to the consolidation of school campuses to align with current and future enrollment needs as well as the modernization of school facilities.

The Aa3 rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district will maintain its healthy financial position despite declining enrollment, driven by conservative budgeting and a strong management that has taken steps to maintain operational balance by consolidating campuses and reducing expenditures. The outlook also reflects the district's lack of future debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in debt burden

- Prolonged economic expansion, evidenced by improved resident incomes and property wealth - Reversal of negative enrollment trends

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in debt burden

- Inability to maintain stable financial operations during enrollment declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to construct, equip, acquire and renovate district school buildings.

PROFILE

Ysleta Independent School District provides comprehensive pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education in the El Paso area across 55 campuses. Ysleta ISD is the third largest district serving the El Paso area, with an enrollment of approximately 37,200 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Norred

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

