Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Alvin ISD, TX's GOULT Bonds, Series 2020A&B; outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Alvin Independent School District, TX's $20 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $147.62 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee by the Texas Permanent School Fund. Moody's maintains the underlying Aa3 rating on the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) parity debt. Post-sale, the district will have approximately $906.9 million in GOULT debt. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 underlying rating reflects the district's rapidly growing tax base and recently improved financial position, with a large surplus reported at fiscal 2020 year-end. The rating also incorporates a very elevated direct debt burden, with plans to issue in the next 12 months, average income indices and manageable pension burden.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district given flexibility provided by the district's unlimited debt service tax levy. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's debt burden will remain elevated as it continues to construct facilities to serve its growing service area and that the fund balance will likely gradually climb over the next two years as the district works to rebuild its fund balances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued tax base expansion

- A trend of surpluses leading to significantly bolstered reserves

- Moderation of the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material further leveraging of the tax base absent offsetting taxable value or revenue growth

- Significant decline in operating reserves inconsistent with the current rating

- Material tax base contractions

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. All of the district's bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's previously issued debt for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Alvin Independent School District operates as an independent school district under the laws of the State of Texas (Aaa stable). It is in Brazoria County (Aa1), which is roughly 30 miles south of Houston (Aa3 stable). The district provides K-12 education services to roughly 27,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Correia

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

