Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Alvin Independent School District, TX's GOULT bonds, Ser. 2022A

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Alvin Independent School District, TX's $30 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the Aa3 issuer and underlying rating for the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook for the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy and growing regional economy with rapid enrollment growth and an above average resident income profile. The rating also incorporates healthy financial reserves that continue to grow following a narrowing that resulted from cash funding of capital projects. The rating further incorporates the district's elevated leverage and plans for additional debt issuance over the next few years.

The Aa3 underlying rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on its pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund at Aaa .

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying ratings reflects our expectation that the district's leverage will remain elevated as it continues to construct facilities to serve its growing enrollment and that fund balance will remain healthy over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in leverage

- Continued trend of operating surpluses that bolster reserves

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional leverage absent revenue growth

- Deficit operations resulting in deterioration of financial reserves

- Trend of declining enrollment

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to partially refund the district's outstanding Variable Rate Unlimited Tax Schoolhouse Bonds, Series 2014B.

PROFILE

Alvin Independent School District is located in Brazoria County (Aa1), roughly 30 miles south of Houston (Aa3 stable). The district provides K-12 education to approximately 28,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

