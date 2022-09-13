Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Bridge City Independent School District, TX's GOULT bonds

Affirms issuer, GOULT and GOLT ratings at Aa3

New York, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Bridge City Independent School District, TX's $72.4 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's issuer, general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings at Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $88.1 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the issuer rating at Aa3 reflects continued enrollment growth and strong resident income and wealth metrics, with significant increases in full value per capita and ongoing economic activity despite a significant concentration in oil and gas. The affirmation further incorporates a very strong financial position with no plans to draw down reserves and conservative budget management. The affirmation also reflects increased, yet manageable long-term liabilities with no further issuance plans and slow principal amortization.

Environmental risks were a key consideration for this rating action, given the district's proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and exposure to hurricanes and extreme rainfall. In previous years, the district has sustained damage from tropical storms, but state and federal aid have limited the impact of repair expenditures on the district's finances. Hurricanes and extreme rainfall could also affect property values and demographic trends in the district.

The Aa3 underlying rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on its pledge of an unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

The Aa3 GOLT underlying rating assigned to the district's Maintenance Tax Notes is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the district's significant taxing headroom of nearly 3,000%, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability of the school board to override the statutory limitation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of the tax base beyond oil and gas

- Tax base growth relative to population size - Moderation of long-term liabilities - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in fund balance and cash

- Further debt issuance - Tax base contraction - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The district's Maintenance Tax Note is payable from an annual ad valorem maintenance tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the district. Certain series of the district's bonds, including the Series 2022 bonds, are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance costs related to the construction, renovation and equipment of school facilities, including the construction of a new middle school and a high school career and tech education center.

PROFILE

Bridge City Independent School District is located in Orange County in the southeastern corner of Texas (Aaa stable), adjacent to the Louisiana (Aa2 stable) state line, approximately 18 miles southeast of Beaumont (Aa2 stable). The district provides K-12 education to residents within its boundaries and had a 2022 enrollment of approximately 3,100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

