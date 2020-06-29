Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Duncanville ISD, TX's GOULT Series 2020

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Duncanville Independent School District, TX's $24.7 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. The enhanced rating is provided by a guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund. Post-sale the district will have $196.3 million in Moody's rated general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt of its total $204.4M outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 underlying rating reflects a moderately sized tax base, and ample reserves and liquidity supported by multiple years of solid operating performance. The rating also incorporates the district's wealth levels that are lower than the nation and a slightly elevated debt load that will moderate over time given no current debt issuance plans, and an affordable pension profile.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Duncanville Independent School District, TX because of ample reserves and liquidity that will allow the district to manage unforeseen financial challenges and a currently stable state funding environment. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crises. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Tax base growth

- Decrease in debt burden

- Stable to growing enrollment

- Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weaker operating performance reducing reserves

- Increasing debt levels absent corresponding assessed valuation growth

- Decreases in debt burden

- Continued declining enrollment with a corresponding weakness in operating performance

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Duncanville ISD is in southwest Dallas County (Aaa stable), about 25 miles from the City of Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) and 10 miles from downtown Dallas (A1 stable). The district includes the City of Duncanville. Current enrollment is estimated at 12,100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

