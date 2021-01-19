Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Friendswood ISD, TX's GOULT bonds, Ser. 2021

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Friendswood Independent School District's, TX $111.2 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aa3 underlying rating on $85.2 million of rated outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt (pre-sale).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 rating reflects a stable financial position with healthy reserves driven by strong management that budgets conservatively. The rating also reflects the moderately sized tax base that is not concentrated, above average income and wealth levels, and growing population. The rating further incorporates the material increase in the debt burden post-issuance of the Series 2021 bonds, and the growing but manageable unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Friendswood ISD given high reliance on property taxes and healthy reserve levels.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant decline in the debt burden
-Material increase in fund balance and liquidity
-Not applicable (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Economic contractions measured by taxable value declines
-Trend of unbalanced operations resulting in draws on reserves
-Further increase in the debt burden
-Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2021 bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied, without legal limit as to rate or amount, against all taxable property located within the district. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will finance a new elementary school, renovations and additions to the high school, buses, and security and technology upgrades.
PROFILE
Friendswood Independent School District encompasses approximately 15 square miles about 25 miles southeast of Houston (Aa3 stable) in Galveston County (Aaa stable). The district has a current enrollment of 6,120 and serves an estimated population of 25,500. The district operates and maintains seven school facilities.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
