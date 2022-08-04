Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to King County SD 401 (Highline), WA UTGO Ref Bonds

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to King County School District 401 (Highline), WA's Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2022B, expected in the amount of approximately $41.1 million. Moody's maintains a Aa3 issuer rating on the district and a Aa3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district has approximately $363 million in UTGO debt outstanding. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's growing local economy underpinned by SeaTac International Airport and its close proximity to Seattle and Tacoma metropolitan areas. The rating incorporates the district's modest income levels and trend of declining enrollment. The district's liquidity and reserves have strengthened in recent years and are bolstered by a variety of supplemental local approved levies. The district's long-term liabilities are moderate and manageable. As is common for Washington schools, the district's rating is constrained by weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities and contributions, capital asset values, or depreciation, because the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law.

The district's general obligation bonds are rated Aa3, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the underlying ratings reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain stable and that the local economy will continue to experience growth in the near term despite a decline in enrollment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth to reserves and liquidity

- Reversal of declining enrollment trend - Strengthened local resident wealth and income profiles

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material addition of leverage

- Erosion of financial position - Sharp, prolonged, decline in district enrollment

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's UTGO bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B for savings and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Highline School District 401 (King County), Washington is headquartered in Burien (Aa1), approximately 10 miles south of Seattle (Aaa stable) on the Eastern Shore of Puget Sound. The district provides educational services to 17,430 students (as of fiscal 2021) and operates eighteen elementary schools, five middle schools, four high schools, seven choice and alternative schools, one skills center, and two early childhood centers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

